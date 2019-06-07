Killer Deal: MacBook Pro Up to $900 Off Now

Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday are just around the corner, but that doesn't mean you can't snatch a good deal on a laptop before these two massive shopping days arrive.

If you plan on buying an Apple MacBook Pro, then you can skip the lines and stop worrying about those ephemeral Lightning Deals and, instead, take advantage of a sale going on at B&H Photo Video.

The retailer is currently selling the 2018 MacBook Pro for as much as $900 off. Apple only recently released the 2019 version of its flagship laptop, so now is the perfect time to jump on a sale for the previous model (one of our favorite laptops of 2018) before they're all gone. This particular sale is hard to beat.

An entry-level version of the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro is going for $1550, or $250 off the retail price. This Space Gray edition packs an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD (The silver version with the same specs costs $1,649). Need more storage? You can upgrade to a 512GB SSD for $1,749 ($200 off). And if that's not enough, a 1TB SKU with a Core i7 CPU goes for $2,449 ($250 off).

These are some great deals, but the biggest savings are on the high-end models. A 15.4-inch MacBook Pro (with Touch Bar) with a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and Radeon Pro 555X graphics is on sale for $2,099, or $300 off the original list price. Again, there are some nice savings when you opt for more storage: a 512GB model is $300 off and a 1TB version is $250 off.

The biggest savings, however, are on the highest-end models, where you'll find some of the largest discounts on any Apple laptop. A 15.4-inch MacBook Pro with a Core i9 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and Radeon 560X GPU is $3,099, or $400 off, while another model with a Core i7 CPU, 32GB of RAM, a 2TB SSD and Radeon 560X GPU costs $3,599 ($600 off). But the crown jewel of this epic sale is on the top-of-the-line model, which is discounted a whopping $900. For $5,399, you get a Core i9 CPU, 32GB of RAM, a 4TB SSD and Radeon 560X graphics.

You might need to act fast: most of these deals will end on June 7 at 8:15pm ET while others go until supplies lasts.