Lenovo's Stellar ThinkPad X1 Carbon Now Just $999 On Prime Day

Lenovo is holding no punches during the ongoing two-day Amazon Prime Day shopping extravaganza. And now the company is unleashing one seriously lethal weapon: the 6th Gen ThinkPad X1 Carbon.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (6th Gen): was $1,559 now just $999 via coupon "THINKCM2"

On sale for $999 with coupon "THINKCM2" is a 6th Gen ThinkPad X1 Carbon with a Core i5-8250U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. That base model normally runs for as high as $1,599 and rarely drops to three figures.

One of few laptops to earn our five-star rating, the 6th Gen ThinkPad X1 Carbon is among the best laptops we've ever tested thanks to its sleek yet durable design, vivid HDR display and absurdly long battery life. Great for travel when you're on a business trip or crunching large datasheets back at the office, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon can do it all.

While very much a "ThinkPad," the X1 Carbon isn't only for business users. Students who want a portable, long-lasting machine or casual users trying to binge Netflix shows should all consider the ThinkPad X1 Carbon, especially at this discounted price. And whether you're a novelist or just writing a school report, you'll appreciate the ThinkPad X1 Carbon's best-in-class keyboard.

