Best Lenovo Deals: ThinkPad X1 Carbon For $999

Lenovo is having its own epic sale on Yoga, ThinkPad and Legion laptops, along with tablets and accessories.

The highlight deal right now is a massive $680 discount on the 6th Generation Thinkpad X1 Carbon. Using coupon code "THINKBFNJ2" brings the price of a Core i7 model down to $1,899. That's a heck of a deal on a laptop that received our coveted 5-star rating.

Throughout the last days, Lenovo's discounts have mostly decreased, as the site changed its discount codes. The one positive change we've seen came from Newegg, where you can get the Lenovo IdeaPad L340 (Core i5-8265U/8GB/256GB SSD) for $499.

If you've been eyeing a different model, Lenovo probably has it on sale. Here are all the best Lenovo ThinkPad, Yoga and Legion sales on Prime Day 2019.

Lenovo ThinkPad Deals

Lenovo's renowned ThinkPad line is widely praised for producing laptops with durable yet sleek designs, world-class keyboard, tons of ports and fast performance. Meant for business users but enjoyed by all consumers, ThinkPads have a lot to offer.

Here are the best deals on ThinkPad laptops:

Lenovo Yoga Deals

Lenovo's Yoga line has brought us some compelling premium consumer laptops. On Prime Day, the Yoga C630 and Yoga 730 are on sale for up to 38% off.

The 13-inch Yoga 730 with a Core i7-8550U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD is selling for only $799, or $500 off. We had some problems with this model's oversaturated screen and shallow keyboard, but the Yoga 730 gets you a premium machine with good performance. If you prefer more screen real estate, the 15-inch version is also on sale for $1,339 after a $660 discount. And the super-portable Yoga C630 with 4G LTE is down to $699.

Lenovo IdeaPad Deals

If you're budget spreading a little thin because of the hardcore shopping, considering getting one of Lenovo's IdeaPads.

Lenovo Flex Deals

Need an entry-level 2-in-1? Lenovo's got you covered with the Flex 14, a solid convertible system available for a limited on Amazon

Lenovo Flex 15 for $719.99 via FLEX15SALE ($180, Core i7-8565U/8GB of RAM/256GB SSD)

Lenovo Legion Deals

Don't worry gamers, you haven't been forgotten. Leveno is selling the Legion Y540, a 17-inch mid-range gaming laptop for $1,249, or $350 off.

Lenovo Legion Y540 for $1,249 via "JULYBFCF7" ($350 off, Core i7/16GB of RAM/1TB HDD)

via "JULYBFCF7" ($350 off, Core i7/16GB of RAM/1TB HDD) Lenovo Legion Y740 for $1,799 ($170 off, Core i7/16GB of RAM/1TB SSD/RTX 2060)

We will keep this page updated with all of the latest Prime Day deals.

