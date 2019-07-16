Best Lenovo Deals: ThinkPad X1 Carbon For $999

Laptop Mag is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more here.
Lenovo is having its own epic sale on Yoga, ThinkPad and Legion laptops, along with tablets and accessories.
The highlight deal right now is a massive $680 discount on the 6th Generation Thinkpad X1 Carbon. Using coupon code "THINKBFNJ2" brings the price of a Core i7 model down to $1,899. That's a heck of a deal on a laptop that received our coveted 5-star rating.
Throughout the last days, Lenovo's discounts have mostly decreased, as the site changed its discount codes. The one positive change we've seen came from Newegg, where you can get the Lenovo IdeaPad L340 (Core i5-8265U/8GB/256GB SSD) for $499.
If you've been eyeing a different model, Lenovo probably has it on sale. Here are all the best Lenovo ThinkPad, Yoga and Legion sales on Prime Day 2019.
Lenovo ThinkPad Deals
Lenovo's renowned ThinkPad line is widely praised for producing laptops with durable yet sleek designs, world-class keyboard, tons of ports and fast performance. Meant for business users but enjoyed by all consumers, ThinkPads have a lot to offer.
Here are the best deals on ThinkPad laptops:
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (6th Gen) for $999 via eCoupon "THINKCM2" ($559 off, Core i5/8GB of RAM/256GB SSD)
- Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Carbon (5th Gen) for $1,149 via eCoupon "THINKX1CDEAL" ($830 off, Core i7/8GB of RAM/512GB SSD)
- Lenovo ThinkPad X390 for $1,064 via "THINKCYBER" ($355 off, Core i5/8GB of RAM/512GB SSD)
- Lenovo Thinkpad T480 for $749 via "THINKCYBER" ($250 off, Core i5/8GB of RAM/500GB HDD)
- Lenovo ThinkPad T480s for $1,059 via "THINKCYBER" ($370 off, Core i5/8GB of RAM/256GB SSD)
- Lenovo ThinkPad T580 for $999 via "THINKCYBER" ($360 off, Core i5/8GB of RAM/256GB SSD)
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet (3rd Gen) for $1,719 via "THINKBFNJ4" ($650 off, Core i7/16GB of RAM/1TB SSD)
Lenovo Yoga Deals
Lenovo's Yoga line has brought us some compelling premium consumer laptops. On Prime Day, the Yoga C630 and Yoga 730 are on sale for up to 38% off.
- Lenovo Yoga C630 for $699 via "JULYBFCF12" ($300 off, Snapdragon 850/8GB of RAM/256GB SSD)
- Lenovo Yoga C930 for $929 via "JULYBFCF11" ($470 off, Core i5/8GB of RAM/256GB SSD)
- Lenovo Yoga 730 (13-inch) for $799 via "JULYBFCF14" ($799 off, Core i7/8GB of RAM/512GB SSD
- Lenovo Yoga 730 (15-inch) for $1,339 via "JULYBFCF13" ($660 off, Core i7/16GB of RAM/1TB SSD)
The 13-inch Yoga 730 with a Core i7-8550U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD is selling for only $799, or $500 off. We had some problems with this model's oversaturated screen and shallow keyboard, but the Yoga 730 gets you a premium machine with good performance. If you prefer more screen real estate, the 15-inch version is also on sale for $1,339 after a $660 discount. And the super-portable Yoga C630 with 4G LTE is down to $699.
Lenovo IdeaPad Deals
If you're budget spreading a little thin because of the hardcore shopping, considering getting one of Lenovo's IdeaPads.
- Lenovo IdeaPad 330 for $429 ($250 off, AMD Ryzen 5 2500U/8GB/256GB SSD)
- Lenovo IdeaPad 330 for $259 ($220 off, AMD A6-9225/8GB/128GB SSD)
- Lenovo IdeaPad L340 for $499 ($200 off, Core i5-8265U/8GB/256GB SSD)
- Lenovo IdeaPad S540 for $802 ($267 off, Core i7-8565U/12GB/512GB SSD)
Lenovo Flex Deals
Need an entry-level 2-in-1? Lenovo's got you covered with the Flex 14, a solid convertible system available for a limited on Amazon
- Lenovo Flex 15 for $719.99 via FLEX15SALE ($180, Core i7-8565U/8GB of RAM/256GB SSD)
Lenovo Legion Deals
Don't worry gamers, you haven't been forgotten. Leveno is selling the Legion Y540, a 17-inch mid-range gaming laptop for $1,249, or $350 off.
- Lenovo Legion Y540 for $1,249 via "JULYBFCF7" ($350 off, Core i7/16GB of RAM/1TB HDD)
- Lenovo Legion Y740 for $1,799 ($170 off, Core i7/16GB of RAM/1TB SSD/RTX 2060)
We will keep this page updated with all of the latest Prime Day deals.
Get All of the Best Tech Deals: