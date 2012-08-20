Leaked Droid RAZR HD Videos Hit YouTube, Quickly Get Deleted

Another day, another Motorola Droid RAZR HD leak. Over the weekend, a series of tutorial videos hit YouTube, showing off how to perform basic functions on a "Motorola XT926" -- a code referenced in several Droid RAZR HD documents. Though the RAZR HD name was never mentioned, the videos showed off a phone that looks a lot like the current Droid RAZR, only with no physical buttons and an Atrix HD-esque skinned interface.

We'd show you the videos, but they were posted on a third-party YouTube account -- not Motorola's -- that was deleted as soon as the press picked up on the story, sending the clips into the ether. However, the leak lends further credence to the idea that the major event Motorola and Verizon have in store on September 5th is the launch of the Droid RAZR HD.

The RAZR HD's big reported claim to fame is its 4.5-inch, 720p high-definition display. The phone also sports the same Kevlar fiber casing as the RAZR and is expected to ship with a 1.5GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 processor and 4G LTE support. We haven't heard anything about the battery, but hopefully it's the long-lasting 3300 mAh battery found in the Droid RAZR MAXX.

Via the Verge