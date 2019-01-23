Amazon Takes $150 Off Rarely Discounted MateBook X Pro

The new MacBook Air is a solid laptop for Mac fans, but if you require an ultraportable with more muscle, you'll want to check out the Huawei MateBook X Pro.

This aggressively priced laptop normally sells for $1,499.99, which is far from cheap, but Amazon has been chipping away at its price and today it's available for $1,349. That's $150 off and the best price we've ever seen for this rarely discounted laptop. (It last dropped to $1,349 on Black Friday).

So why should you spend so much on this svelte laptop? For one, check out its spec sheet. It packs a 13.9-inch laptop with a 3K 3000 x 2000-pixel touch display, 1.8GHz Core i7-8550U quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. In terms of connectivity, you get a mix of USB Type-A and Type-C ports, and Thunderbolt 3.

In our lab tests, the Editor's Choice MateBook X Pro earned a solid 12,913 on the Geekbench 4 general performance test. That beats the 2018 MacBook Air's score (7,871) and the 13-inch MacBook Pro's score (9,213). In a nutshell, this laptop offers power, speed, seamless multitasking, and a stylish design.

Still, if that $1,349 price is too much, you might want to wait for the release of the Whiskey Lake U-based MateBook 13, which was announced at CES and will sell for $999. It's available for pre-order on Amazon.