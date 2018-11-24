This Amazing Laptop Is $150 Off for the First Time Ever

Editor's Note: This awesome MateBook X Pro deal is still going strong. Be sure to also bookmark our Best Cyber Monday Deals hub for the best savings of the season.

When you’re buying an expensive machine that cost upwards of $1,000, any bit of cash you can save is a win. That’s what makes this $150 discount on a fully-loaded $1,499 MateBook X Pro laptop such a steal. That, and it's the first time we've seen a deal on this system.

It’s so much quality tech for $1,349 (that’s with the savings). You get a 13.9-inch laptop with a 3K 3000 x 2000-pixel touch display, Core i7 CPU, 512GB, a killer 16GB of RAM, a mix of USB Type-A and Type-C ports, Thunderbolt 3, and a Nvidia GeForce MX150 GPU with 2GB of video memory.

You can take advantage of this discount at Microsoft or at B&H, both of which are selling the fully-stacked MateBook X Pro as well as the Core i5, 256GB SSD configuration.

Before we go on, you should know that the Core i7 version is a laptop we’ve examined, tested, and benchmarked. It earned 4.5 stars and a Laptop Mag Editors’ Choice award. Henry T. Casey, our senior writer covering laptops and tablets, said its the kind of PC that “I wish Apple would make.” He then added that “…it might also be my next laptop.”

Makes sense too, because the design is simple and clean enough to mimic Apple’s signature style without being an outright clone.

Plus, in some ways, the MateBook X Pro outshines the MacBook Pro. Its display is one example. The 458-nit screen is brighter than the Surface Book 2 (417 nits), the Dell XPS 15 (371 nits), the HP Spectre X360 (340 nits) and the 15-inch 2018 MacBook Pro (354 nits). (That doesn’t mean we didn’t enjoy the MacBook Pro’s colorful TrueTone 2880 x 1800-pixel screen, though. The MateBook X Pro is just brighter.)

The battery life on our review unit (same as the config on sale) is also a phenomenal 9 hours and 55 minutes. That’s not the longest we’ve seen a laptop go, but it is definitely note-worthy.

Of course, everything’s not perfect: the MateBook X Pro’s webcam is built into the keyboard and that makes for awkward angles of your face during calls. But at the time of our review, our only complaint was that the MateBook X Pro was hard to buy in the U.S. No retailers were selling it. Now you’ve got two U.S. stores offering a good price cut on this premium system.