Prime Day Deal: Save $250 on the HP Envy 13

Prime Day is here and the sales are coming fast and heavy. Case in point: the HP Envy 13. The 13-inch laptop is currently on sale for $999, which is $253.99 off its original price. In the past, Envy laptops have earned top marks due to their great performance, lovely displays and slim, attractive chassis. It's a great choice for mobile professionals looking for a system that's both portable and powerful.

HP Envy 13 for $999 ($253 off, Core i7/16GB of RAM/512GB SSD)

This iteration of the Envy 13 is outfitted with a 1.8-GHz Intel Core i7-8565U processor with 16GB of RAM, a 512GB NVMe PCIe SDD and an Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU with 2GB of RAM. And if you have files that you want to keep secure, the laptop is outfitted with a fingerprint reader for an extra layer of security. HP also included a physical kill switch for the webcam to guard against voyeuristic hackers.

And when it's time to give a presentation or if you just want to watch a movie, the system has a 4K touchscreen that's great for work and play. And although it's not one of the higher-end Nvidia GPUs, the Envy's MX250 GPU means that you can do some light photo or video editing. It might even be able to play a game or two, depending on how demanding they are

HP is claiming the Envy 13 gets up to 12 hours and 45 minutes of battery life, but I'd take that with a grain of salt. Overall, the Envy 13 is a solid system for mobile professionals searching for a notebook that's light, powerful and office-ready.