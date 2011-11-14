How to Add Content and Apps to the Favorites Shelf on the Kindle Fire

The Kindle Fire has a Favorites shelf on the homescreen where you can put all sorts of content, from apps and books to movies and music. Just scroll down to see it. Here's the easiest way to add items to this shelf.

Bonus Tip: You can also press and hold items to add them to the Favorites shelf form the Newsstand, Books, and Apps menus.