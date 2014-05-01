Google Nexus 6 to Feature Fingerprint Sensor (Report)

Google's upcoming Nexus 6 may crib one of its biggest feature from the iPhone 5s. According to reports, Google's next handset will come complete with a fingerprint in the vain of Apple's Touch ID.

The folks at Android Geeks, citing a trusted source with knowledge of Google's plans, report that the search giant is once again leaning on LG for for the design of its upcoming smartphone. Specifically, Google will likely base the Nexus 6 on LG's as yet unannounced G3 handset.

That handset is expected to feature a 5.5-inch, 2560 x 1440-pixel resolution display, which would be the sharpest smartphone screen in the world. Though, as Android Geeks points out, a 5.5-inch screen with a fingerprint sensor below it could make the Nexus 6 a bit too large, which is why Google may instead choose to equip its phone with a smaller 5.2-inch display.

In terms of specs, the G3 is also said to come with either a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor and 2GB of RAM or an octa-core LG Odin chip and 3GB of RAM.

The Nexus 6 will likely debut with the next iteration of Google's Android operating system, which could be codenamed Moonshine. Early leaked images of the OS appear to show a flatter design reminiscent of Apple's iOS 7, complete with redesigned app icons.

If the Nexus 6 rumors are true, we'd likely see some announcement from Google around the time of its upcoming annual I/O developer's conference. We'll be on the ground at the event looking for any sign of the company's next handset, so check back with us then.

via: Android Geeks