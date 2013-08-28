Google Cuts Nexus 4 Smartphone Price By $100

Rumors that Google is working on a new Nexus 5 smartphone have reached a fever pitch, following the search giant's decision to cut the price of its Nexus 4 by $100. The price drop brings the cost of an 8GB Nexus 4 down from $299 to $199, while a 16GB version of the smartphone falls from $349 to $249. The massive price cut could be interpreted as a way for Google to clear its remaining inventory of Nexus 4 devices ahead of an announcement for the rumored Nexus 5.

So far, speculation surrounding the Nexus 5 has been inconsistent, to say the least. Initially, the handset was said to be in development by Motorola and would hit stores in the fourth quarter of 2013. But a few days later, rumors surfaced that the Nexus 5 would be built by LG and come to market in October. We're wary of those rumors, however, considering that LG had previously indicated that it would not be making a new Nexus phone.

The Nexus 5 is rumored to included a 5.2-inch, 1920 x 1080-pixel display and come packing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor. The handset is also said to be the first to run the next iteration of Google's Android operating system, version 5.0 Key Lime Pie. If the handset is real, users can also expect a larger battery and high-end camera based on Nikon's technology.

If you're still interested in the Nexus 4, it's important to note that the handset has one major drawback: it lacks LTE connectivity. Beyond that, the Nexus 4 had fairly poor battery life. Still, the phone has its supporters thanks to its ability to get the latest Android updates through Google rather than having to wait for carriers, such as Verizon, to approve the update.