Back-to-School Deal: Lenovo's Yoga 720 Hits $630

The Yoga 720 is a an affordable version of Lenovo's pricier Yoga 900 series of 2-in-1s. However, despite its lower price, the Yoga 720 still delivers speedy performance and premium features in a sturdy design.

Best Buy currently offers the 13-inch Yoga 720 for $729.99, but students with a valid .edu email address can sign up for Best Buy's student deals newsletter to receive an instant $100 promo code, which lowers the price of the Yoga 720 to $629.99. That's $50 under our July mention and the best price we've seen for this step-up configuration. (We've seen it for $555 before, but that entry-level model featured only 4GB of RAM and a smaller 128GB SSD).

The 2.8-pound Yoga 720 has dual 360-degree hinges that let you use the machine in tablet, tent, kiosk, or laptop mode. That could benefit students who need a laptop for writing papers and a tablet for jotting down notes during class.

Under the hood, this model packs a 2.5GHz Core i5-7200U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. The 13.3-inch touchscreen 1080p IPS LCD packs 1080p resolution and there's also a built-in fingerprint reader.

Though its battery only lasted for about 7 hours in our battery test, the 720 is a respectable machine at a killer price point.