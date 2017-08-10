Lenovo Y700 with 4K LCD and 16GB of RAM Now Just $855

Nothing creates an immersive gaming experience like an excellent display and powerful audio, both of which the IdeaPad Y700 delivers in leaps and bounds.

The $900 laptop boasts a 15.6-inch, 4K (3840 x 2160) touchscreen IPS display and built-in JBL speakers. Even better, you can use coupon code coupon code "HOMEEXTRA5" to drop its price to $854.99. That's $46 under our previous June mention and one of the cheapest 4K laptops we've seen this year.

In addition to the 4K display, the Y700 also packs a 2.6-GHz Core i7-6700HQ quad-core processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB hard drive with 256GB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 960M 4GB graphics card.

The graphics card choice is a bit of a letdown for such a premium notebook, a Pascal-based card would have been preferred, but casual gamers should still be able to enjoy a quick gaming session when the need arises.

Combined with a bottom-mounted sub, the laptop's JBL speakers also deliver loud, balanced audio perfect for gaming or streaming your favorite shows.

Overall, the Y700 is a solid choice for multimedia lovers and casual gamers looking for a mobile rig that won't obliterate their wallet.