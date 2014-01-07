Fuhu Nabi S Hands-On: Sturdy Body Built for Easy Repair

Fuhu's DreamWorks-infused DreamTab isn't the only new slate on display at CES 2014, as the kids tablet maker unveiled its all-new Fuhu Nabi S. This sturdy 7-inch tablet picks up where last year's Nabi 2 left off, this time featuring a special build designed for easy part replacement should something with the device go wrong. We spent some time at Fuhu's CES 2014 suite with the Nabi S, which will launch in 2014 in both 7- and 5-inch variations.

As soon as we picked up the 7-inch Nabi S, we felt like we were holding a miniature version of Fuhu's excellent 10-inch Nabi XD tablet. The S has the same bumper-free design as the XD (though you can buy a separate rubber cover), with four white knobs holding together the slate's thick plastic exterior. Like the Nabi XD, the Nabi S features microUSB, microSD, and HDMI ports for charging the device and accessing external media.

The back of the device features a grid of raised plastic squares, which supports Nabi accessories (a stand on display at the booth served as one example). Fuhu says this back panel can be removed to allow for easy component replacement, so that Mom and Dad can get new parts in the mail instead of having to send their child's Nabi away for repair.

The Nabi S runs a customized version of Android Jelly Bean and comes complete with the same reliable suite of parental control options we've seen on previous Fuhu tablets. Like the rest of the Nabi family, the S is a fully-functioning Android tablet with access to the Google Play store, and features Fuhu's Wings Learning System for educational entertainment.

The 7-inch Nabi S will come available in blue, pink, green, and gold, as will the 5-inch Nabi Jr. variation. There's no price or release date yet, though Fuhu said we can count on the tablet launching at a cheaper price than the Nabi 2.