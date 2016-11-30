How to Customize Keyboard Shortcuts in Gmail

Gmail already has a fairly comprehensive list of keyboard shortcuts to make your life easier, but it also offers the opportunity to change them, if you’re so inclined. Personally, I’m a fan of the shortcuts as they are. Google uses a relatively easy-to-understand system, such as ‘c’ for compose, and ‘r’ for reply. There are a few though, that I never seemed to remember, so I changed them.

You can too.

1. Open Gmail and login, if necessary.

2. Click the gear icon in the upper right and select Settings.

3. Click the Labs tab at the top of the page.

4. Enable Custom keyboard shortcuts.

5. Click Save Changes.

6. Click the gear icon again and select Settings after the page refreshes.

7. Click Keyboard Shortcuts.

8. Delete the existing key and add a new one to any of the actions you’d like.

9. Click Save changes.

