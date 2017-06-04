How to Change Font, Text, and Theme in Windows 10’s Books

Reading books in the browser doesn’t have to be a terrible experience. Generally, reading in Edge wouldn’t be all that appealing, but Microsoft’s focus on reading in Edge definitely sohws in later updates. And using some of the new features from the Creator’s Update, you can customize the font, text size, spacing, and switch to a dark theme with just a few clicks.

Open Edge.

Click the star icon in the top right of the Edge browser.

Select Books.

Choose any book in your library and click to open it.

Click the double A icon in the top right. If you’re not seeing the option, you’ll need to click anywhere on the page to bring up the header.

Choose your text size and spacing. <text.png>

Choose your font from the drop-down menu.

Choose from one of the three available themes: white, off-white, or black.

Windows 10 Basics