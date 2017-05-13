How to Blacklist Apps That Aren't in the Windows Store

There are a number of reasons to ban apps that aren’t on the Windows App Store, but for me, the idea came about when handing off a laptop to a young child. Since he’s not quite the hardened online vet most of us are, it’s better to tread lightly and only allow him to download apps that are generally viewed as safe. Here’s how it’s done.

1. Right click the Window icon to open Settings.

2. From the available selections, choose Apps.

3. Under Installing Apps, select Allow apps from the Store only.

4. To allow a blacklisted app, just repeat the steps and select Allow apps from anywhere, under the Installing apps section. Windows allows you to run already-installed apps, even if you later decide you want to only run those selected from the app store.

Windows 10 Security and Networking