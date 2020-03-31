The best cheap Chromebook deals in April 2020

April is just about here and there are tons of cheap Chromebook deals up for grabs. For budget conscious shoppers, this means even better bargains on the best budget laptops around.

We're seeing some of the best Chromebook deals of the season right now, especially from manufacturers. For instance, you can get the Samsung Chromebook 4 for $179.99 directly from Samsung. Normally, this Chromebook retails for $229.99, so that's $50 off. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this Samsung laptop.

In our Samsung Chromebook 4 review, we were impressed by its long battery life, decent performance and good keyboard.

Meanwhile, Dell continues to discounts its best Chromebooks for kids. The PC maker's Chromebook 11 3100 is on sale with prices starting at $254. That's $109 off the entry model's $363 list price.

These are some of the best Chromebook deals we've seen yet.

So if you're strapped for cash and need a basic work from home laptop or a rugged machine for the kids' remote learning classes, here are the best Chromebook deals you can get right now.

(Image credit: Future)

Best Chromebook laptop deals today

Samsung Chromebook 4: was $229 now $179 @ Samsung

The Samsung Chromebook 4 long battery life, keyboard and performance make it a decent option. If you want a small laptop for basic computing and internet browsing, at just $179, the Samsung Chromebook 4 is a great value. View Deal

Acer Chromebook 15: was $229 now $199 @ eBay

The Acer Chromebook 15 packs a 15.6-inch (1366 x 768) display, an Intel Atom x5-E8000 quad-core CPU and 4GB of RAM 16GB of storage. This is enough oomph to handle your day-to-day tasks. View Deal

Dell Chromebook 11 3100: was $355 now $259 @ Dell

This durable Chromebook can take whatever your kids can dish out, including drops and spills. The specs are also solid for the price. You get a Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM, and an 11.6-inch HD display. Multiple configurations are on sale. View Deal

HP Chromebook 11 G8 Notebook: was $444 now $315 @ HP

This Chrome OS powered laptop features an 11.6-inch display, an Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.View Deal