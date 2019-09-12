Apple Just Made the 1TB iPad Pro a Lot Cheaper

Apple quietly dropped the price of the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro by $200 after Tuesday's hardware event where the new 10.2-inch iPad, Apple Watch Series 5 and iPhone 11 models were unveiled.

The permanent price cut applies to both iPad Pro sizes and their Wi-Fi and cellular versions, MacRumors first discovered. The 11-inch iPad with Wi-Fi now costs $1,349, while the LTE version goes for $1,499. If you prefer a larger display, Apple sells the 12.9-inch model for $1,549 for Wi-Fi only and $1,699 if you need cellular connectivity.

When the iPad Pro launched in October of last year, the 11-inch model sold for $1,549 and the 12.9-inch model cost an exorbitant $1,749. The new pricing doesn't make these iPad Pro's cheap, but those who need space to store their files can, at least, save a couple hundred bucks.

Unfortunately, Apple only changed the price of the 1TB model --- the price of the 64GB, 256GB and 512GB versions remains the same.

The 2018 iPad Pro is the best tablet on the market for power users, boating a sleek chassis, an edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display and crazy long battery life. We also like the 2nd Gen Apple Pencil, which docks to the top edge of the iPad Pro via a magnetic connection.

Apple didn't give any reason for the price adjustment, but we wouldn't be surprised if it had to do with the impending launch of a new iPad Pro. Apple hasn't confirmed any details about the rumored tablet but reports claim it will have upgraded cameras and a faster processor, likely the A13 chip powering the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone Pro Max. Rumors and certifications filed by Apple suggest the company could unveil as many as five new iPads by the end of this year.