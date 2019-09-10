Apple's New $329 iPad Has 10.2-inch Display, Keyboard Support

Apple unveiled today a new entry-level 10.2-inch iPad that will replace the 9.7-inch model.

The new iPad is available to order today for $329 and will be in stores on Sept. 30. Apple says that education customers can get the device for $299.

The tablet will come in silver, space gray and gold finishes in 32GB and 128GB configurations. A cellular version costs $459. Apple sells a detachable Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil stylus separately for $159 and $99, respectively.

Apple iPad (10.2-inch, 7th Gen) Specs

iPad (10.2-inch) Starting Price $329 Display 10.2-inch, 2160 x 1620-pixel (500 nits) CPU A10 Fusion Storage 32GB, 128GB Cameras 8-megapixel, f/2.4 (rear) 1.2-megapixel (front) Ports Lightning Battery life Up to 10 hours (surfing over Wi-Fi) Size 9.8 x 6.8 x 0.3 inches Weight 1.1 pound

The biggest changes to the 7th Gen model are its larger display (from 9.7 to 10.2 inches), iPadOS operating system, and the first detachable Smart Keyboard accessory available on an entry-level iPad. The new iPad weighs about 1 pound and is the first made from 100% recyclable aluminum (similar to the MacBook Air).

The 10.2-inch iPad will run iPadOS, Apple's new tablet operating system, and be powered by an A10 Fusion chip. The display is a 10.2-inch, 2160 x 1620-pixel Retina panel and a maximum brightness of 500 nits. Apple rates the new iPad's battery life at up to 10 hours of browsing over Wi-Fi.

Like the 2018 model, the new iPad has an 8-megapixel, f/2.4 aperture rear-facing camera and a 1.2-megapixel selfie cam.

“The new iPad packs even more value into our most popular and affordable iPad model featuring a bigger 10.2-inch Retina display, support for Apple Pencil and for the first time, the full-size Smart Keyboard,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s vice president of product marketing. “The new iPad was built to run iPadOS, which introduces powerful new ways to multitask, manage and mark up documents, use Apple Pencil and view more information at a glance on a redesigned Home screen."

Recent rumors and reports suggest Apple will update several iPad models --- including the iPad mini and iPad Pro --- by the end of this year. If that doesn't happen during today's keynote, then expect the company to hold another hardware event in October where it could launch new tablets alongside the rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro.

