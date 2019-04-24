Killer Deal: iPad Mini 4 Now $100 Off

Walmart is currently offering a killer deal that knocks $100 off the price of the iPad Mini 4.

The sale brings the iPad Mini 4 down to just $299, making it more affordable than the 2019 version Apple recently released.

The iPad Mini 4 went on sale in 2015 and held its own for several years before Apple finally refreshed its Mini tablet earlier this year. While this model is somewhat dated when compared to more recent releases, the Mini 4 is still an excellent tablet that offers long battery life (more than 9 hours) and fast performance in a sleek, portable chassis.

Regarding specs, the Mini 4 has a 7.9-inch, 2048 x 1536-pixel Retina display along with an A8 CPU, 2GB of RAM and a generous 128GB of storage. On the back of the tablet is a sharp 8-megapixel camera while the front sports a 1.2-megapixel lens for snapping selfies and chatting on FaceTime.

We're still several months away from the holiday season but the iPad Mini 4 would make for a great gift on Father's Day (June 16) and Mother's Day (May 12), which --- a friendly reminder --- are just around the corner.

