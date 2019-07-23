16-inch MacBook Pro to Ship in October for Nearly $3,000 (Report)

We've been seeing rumors of a 16-inch MacBook Pro that would tower over existing 15-inch and 13-inch designs, for a few months. Today, though, we're finally seeing a timeframe for when to expect it, along with a steep starting price.

This is based on a report from the Economic Daily News in Taiwan, which claims this larger MacBook Pro is coming this October, which would be in line with Apple's typical fall release schedule. EDN also pegs the notebook's starting price at around 90,000 Taiwan dollars, which currently converts to $2,893.72 USD.

Unfortunately, the report (when translated by Google) notes that supply chain sources revealed that "the new MacBook Pro is powered by a 16-inch LCD screen instead of an OLED panel, supplied by LG Display." This would go against previous rumors of Apple finally delivering an OLED display-based laptop, which Dell and HP, among others, have already beat them to the punch on.

There is no mention of a new scissor-switch keyboard, something many (including yours truly) are hoping Apple will deliver. However, the report claims that "Apple will also launch the 13.3-inch new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air" at this October event, which would be the second new versions of those laptops it released this year — and a new keyboard would explain this faster-than-normal cadence for the company.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro would offer a higher resolution, of 3,072 by 1,920 pixels — one-upping the 2,880 x 1,800 pixel display in the 15-inch MacBook Pro which Apple updated earlier this year

EDN goes onto explain that Apple will position the 16-inch MacBook Pro "between the iMac and Mac Pro," though we would guess they mean the iMac Pro and not the standard iMac.

Credit: Laptop Mag