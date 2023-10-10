Unbeatable Prime Day iPad Pro M1 deal knocks a massive $300 off

Apple 11" iPad Pro M1 Cellular

Was: $999

Now: $699 @ Amazon

Overview: Save $300 on the iPad Pro M1 with cellular support

Features: 11-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple M1 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 8-core GPU, 128GB of storage, USB-C. It works with Apple Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil 2.

Release date: Apr. 2021

Price check: Best Buy $999

Price history: This is the 11-inch iPad Pro cellular's lowest price ever

Reviews: The overall consensus is that the iPad Pro is a mighty productivity tablet that's great for mobile editing. With the keyboard attached, it's powerful enough to replace your laptop.

Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ (12.9") | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ (12.9")

Buy if: You want a laptop replacement. The iPad Pro is one of the best productivity tablets to buy. Pair it with a keyboard and you have a compact laptop for getting things done on the go.

Don't buy if: You want a tablet mostly for streaming content or internet browsing. If you don't plan on using it for productivity, the iPad 10 is more suitable and less costly.