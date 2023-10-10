Unbeatable Prime Day iPad Pro M1 deal knocks a massive $300 off
Save $300 on the M1 iPad Pro during Prime Big Deal Days
October Prime Day couldn't arrive any sooner for Apple fans. One eye-popping Prime Big Deal Days discount drops the 11-inch iPad Pro M1 Cellular to $699 Typically $999, that's $100 off and the lowest price ever for this iPad.
If you don't want to wait for Black Friday, this is one of the best Prime Day iPad deals to snag now.
Today's best iPad Pro deal
Apple 11" iPad Pro M1 Cellular
Was:
$999
Now: $699 @ Amazon
Overview: Save $300 on the iPad Pro M1 with cellular support
Features: 11-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple M1 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 8-core GPU, 128GB of storage, USB-C. It works with Apple Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil 2.
Release date: Apr. 2021
Price check: Best Buy $999
Price history: This is the 11-inch iPad Pro cellular's lowest price ever
Reviews: The overall consensus is that the iPad Pro is a mighty productivity tablet that's great for mobile editing. With the keyboard attached, it's powerful enough to replace your laptop.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ (12.9") | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ (12.9")
Buy if: You want a laptop replacement. The iPad Pro is one of the best productivity tablets to buy. Pair it with a keyboard and you have a compact laptop for getting things done on the go.
Don't buy if: You want a tablet mostly for streaming content or internet browsing. If you don't plan on using it for productivity, the iPad 10 is more suitable and less costly.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.