Act fast to snag the iPad 10 for $379 — lowest price ever

Black Friday arrives early at B&H which offers the iPad 10 for $379 — its best price yet. It usually costs $449, so that's $70 off and $20 cheaper than Amazon's current price. This marks the iPad 10's lowest price ever and one of the best iPad deals we've seen all year.

Due to the high demand of this popular deal, the iPad 10 is currently on back order. However, you may still buy it for an all-time low price and your order will ship later. This deal expires Sept. 22.

Today's best iPad deal

Apple iPad 2022: $449 $379 @ B&H

Save $70 on the 10.9-inch Apple iPad 10 and snag it for its lowest price yet. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power efficient than its predecessor. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. For wired and wireless connectivity options, the 2022 iPad is equipped with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6. This deal ends Sept. 22. Price check: Amazon $399

Apple's iPad 10 is the best tablet for most people. Although we didn't test it, sister site Tom's Guide reviewed the iPad 10 and rated it 3.5 out of 5-stars. They note that its design is sleeker and its bezels are slimmer than its predecessor. They also liked its fast A14 Bionic processor and long battery life with upgraded to 5G cellular support.

The iPad 2022 notched a multi-score score of 4,400 on the Geekbench 5 overall performance test. It beat its predecessor which landed on a multi-score score of 3,387. With a weight of 1.06 and 0.28 inches thin, the cellular model 2022 iPad is thinner and lighter than the 9th gen cellular iPad (1.09 pounds, 0.29 inches).

If you're a power-user, you may want to opt for the cellular model iPad Pro. It features Apple zippy M2 chip alongside Apple Pencil 2, Apple Magic Keyboard and Apple Smart Keyboard.

Given that the iPad 10 rarely goes on sale, we recommend you grab it while you can.