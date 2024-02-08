Hurry! Lenovo Tab M9 drops to $99 for the first time this year

If you didn't get that tablet you wished for over the holidays, now's your chance to snag a popular Android tablet while it's on sale. The Lenovo Tab M9 is already an affordable tablet, which is part of why it's so well-liked by the masses, and right now, you can save an extra $50 off its already-low price.

With a MediaTek G80 octa-core processor, up to 32GB of storage, and 3GB of RAM, it can handle simple browsing and media streaming with ease. Its 9-inch HD display lets you watch your favorite movies and shows on-the-go on a large screen, and the 5,100 mAh battery can last for up to 13 hours with just video playback.

This tablet isn't as powerful as Apple's latest iPads, but it's also not nearly as expensive. If you just need a tablet to stream media, play mobile games, and browse the internet, Lenovo's Tab M9 will work perfectly and only cost you $99 right now.

The best Lenovo Tab M9 deal today