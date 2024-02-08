Hurry! Lenovo Tab M9 drops to $99 for the first time this year
Save $50 on the popular Lenovo Tab M9 before it's sold out!
If you didn't get that tablet you wished for over the holidays, now's your chance to snag a popular Android tablet while it's on sale. The Lenovo Tab M9 is already an affordable tablet, which is part of why it's so well-liked by the masses, and right now, you can save an extra $50 off its already-low price.
With a MediaTek G80 octa-core processor, up to 32GB of storage, and 3GB of RAM, it can handle simple browsing and media streaming with ease. Its 9-inch HD display lets you watch your favorite movies and shows on-the-go on a large screen, and the 5,100 mAh battery can last for up to 13 hours with just video playback.
This tablet isn't as powerful as Apple's latest iPads, but it's also not nearly as expensive. If you just need a tablet to stream media, play mobile games, and browse the internet, Lenovo's Tab M9 will work perfectly and only cost you $99 right now.
The best Lenovo Tab M9 deal today
Lenovo Tab M9:
$149 $99 @ Amazon
Overview:
Save $50 on one of the most popular Android tablets with this deal.
Features: 9-inch (1340 x 800) 400-nit touch screen, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos, MediaTek Helio G80 8-core CPU, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of microSD-expandable storage, Android 12 (upgradeable to Android 13), and a 5100 mAh battery that delivers up to 13 hours of video playback
Release date: 2023
Price check: Lenovo $149
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen Lenovo's Tab M9 drop to since Cyber Monday.
Reviews: The one review we found praises the Tab M9 for its large screen, long-lasting battery, and sleek, compact design—all for a relatively low price.
Notebook Check: ★★★★
Buy if: You're in need of an tablet that can handle simple tasks and won't break the bank, you prefer Android OS, or you'd like a large display.
Don't buy if: You're looking for a tablet of higher quality with a better OS, like iPadOS, more powerful specs, or a screen that's smaller, sharper, or both.
Alternative: Apple iPad 9 (256GB):
$479 $379 @ Amazon
