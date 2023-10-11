9 best Prime Day Samsung deals you won't want to miss

The season of deals is upon us, and whether you like it or not, some of the biggest tech gadgets in the industry are getting massive discounts. You guessed it, Amazon's October Prime Day is here! And Samsung is one of many manufacturers heavily discounting its products, so if you are at all interested, get a hold of these quick as Prime October ends tomorrow at 3 am ET.

PC makers, Best Buy, Walmart and other competitors are staging their own October Prime Day alternative sales. Shop month-long Black Friday-like deals during Best Buy's Holiday Sneak Peak (ends Oct. 31), Walmart's Holiday Kickoff (ends Oct.12), and Newegg's FantasTech Sale II (Oct. 13).

To get access to Prime Day deals, you'll need to join Amazon Prime. Not only is it free for the first 30 days, but you can cancel or pause your membership any time.

Best Samsung Prime Day deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+: $979 $679 @ Amazon

Take your productivity to the next level with $300 off Samsung's highest power tablet to date. Take off with Hyper-fast 5G connectivity and Wi-Fi 6E, but settle in with the immersive 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display and take some notes or doodle mindlessly with the magnetically attaching S Pen.

Samsung Galaxy S23: $860 $710 @ Amazon

Save $150 on this Samsung Galaxy S23 featuring color choices between cream, green, phantom black, and lavender. It can be built with 128GB or 256GB of storage, featuring a 50MP camera, and is built with a 6.1-inch AMOLED 2X Infinity-O FHD+ Flat Screen with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

SAMSUNG 27" Odyssey G7: $700 $450 @ Amazon

Save $250 on this Samsung G27 Odyssey G7 series monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate, curved architecture, 1ms response time, Nvidia G-Sync, a 2560x1440-resolution, and HDMI connectivity. This is absolutely solid pick for anyone in need of a powerful but not too large gaming monitor.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: $349 $214 @ Amazon

Don't miss an incredible $135 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. Enjoy photos and videos on the 10.4-inch 2000 x 1200 TFT LCD display while listening to music on the double AKG stereo speakers. Plus, use the included S Pen to take notes with ease

Samsung Galaxy A54: $450 $330 @ Amazon

Save a steep $120 off on this great budget phone deal for the Samsung Galaxy A54. It features 128GB of storage, color choices between awesome violet or black, and comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED FHD+ Infinity-O screen.

Samsung 32" Odyssey Neo G8: $1,500 $1,000 @ Amazon This high-end Samsung monitor has had $500 taken off of its initial price during Prime Day. Boasting a 32-inch UHD panel at 240Hz refresh rate with 1000R curvature and the benefits of AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, you are all set for the most adventurous of gaming tasks.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+: $849 $499 @ Amazon

Now $450 off its normal price, the Galaxy Tab S7+ is one of the best tablets to buy. The iPad Pro of Android tablets, it has a gorgeous 12.4-inch, 2800 x 1752-pixel IPS display, snappy Snapdragon 865+ processor and ships with an S Pen. Oh, and the battery lasts for 13+ hours on a full charge.

Samsung Galaxy S23+ Plus: $1000 $800 @ Amazon

Save $200 off on this incredible deal for the Samsung Galaxy S23+ Plus. Featuring 256GB of storage space, a 50MP camera, a great low-light camera, Its 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O FHD+ Flat Screen is sure to impress.