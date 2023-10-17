Netflix Games might appear on your TV pretty soon

Netflix could be finally entering the next big stages of its plan to bring games to TV and PC users. Netflix Games' latest update confirmed the limited beta test would be coming to users in the United States (via The Verge), which means it could be seeing an official launch sooner rather than later.

While this may not seem like a game changer, just imagine how many Netflix users will launch the app on their TV and be greeted by the company's library of games. It's hard to tell where this service could go, as it might flop or take off massively, but it'll be fascinating nonetheless.

Netflix Games could be coming to your TV soon

Netflix shocked us a couple of years back with the surprise announcement that it would be producing video games alongside its traditional film and TV content. And until now, big games in its library have included the likes of TMNT: Shredder's Revenge, Kentucky Route Zero, Oxenfree, Raji: An Ancient Epic, and far more. We even covered how pleasantly surprised by how good Netflix Games is.

But Netflix has not fully expanded beyond the mobile sphere in games quite yet. For now, you can only play these titles on your phone, but the company seeks to push beyond that with inclusions for TVs, PC and Mac devices. This is still in a limited beta test, which is only available to select members.

That hasn't quite changed, as Netflix is still testing the service. But whereas that test was only once available in Canada and the UK, the latest update confirms that a roll out is beginning for users in the United States.

You can only use the service on Amazon Fire TV, Google TV Chromecast, LG, Nvidia Shield, Roku devices or TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, and Walmart's Onn. The company plans to add more devices over time.