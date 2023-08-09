Netflix has games and now a controller — since when?

Am I the only one that didn't know Netflix had games? Because Netflix not only has games, but apparently it launched a Gaming Controller app on the App Store for iOS and iPadOS devices.

Netflix Games supports over 50 mobile games, with its own IPs taking the spotlight, like The Queen's Gambit Chess, Narcos: Cartel Wars Unlimited, and Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales.

Here's what we know about the Gaming Controller app and how to use it.

Netflix Games and Gaming Controller

First of all, I'm offended that Netflix's Gaming Controller is exclusive to iOS — I better see some Android love in the future.

(Image credit: Netflix)

However, it seems that while the app is available, it's not yet functional. We're hoping that by the time it is, we'll see an Android version pop up on Google Play.

In order to use the controller, you of course need a Netflix subscription, but the app itself will be able to pair with your TV so you can use your phone as a game controller.

The controller is very basic — control stick on the left, A/B/X/Y buttons on the right, and a menu and Netflix button in the middle. It's likely that the games in question won't get complicated, as it omitted buttons like bumpers and triggers.

This is probably the easiest way Netflix could have done this, but it would be nice to see some functionality with modern gaming controllers in the future. I could see the Gaming Controller app acting as a midway point between a console controller and the TV.

Much to my surprise, there are a few notable games on Netflix Games that are unrelated to its IPs, like Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon, Into the Breach, and TMNT: Shredder's Revenge.