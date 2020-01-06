HP Envy 32 AiO hands-on review

LAS VEGAS -- HP just unveiled one of the most beautiful all-in-one PCs ever at CES 2020. The Envy 32 combines a stylish chassis with powerful components and loads of useful features. I got to test the device and now all I can think about is how to save enough money so I can buy one myself. Between its stunning 4K display, powerful speakers and refined design, the HP Envy 32 AiO feels like the perfect tool for creators.

HP Envy 32 AiO price and availability

The Envy 32 AiO is available today at major retailers (Best Buy, Amazon) with a starting price at $1,599.

HP Envy 32 AiO design

The Envy 32 will blend into a posh mid-century-furnished living room or be the centerpiece of any other space. Made from a combination of wood, resin and fabric, the Envy 32 is among the most elegant all-in-one PCs we've ever seen.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

As you'd expect, the design is dominated by the large 32-inch display. Below the panel is a fabric bar that houses a powerful Bang & Olufsen-tuned speaker. I listened to some Metallica and From Indian Lakes on the Envy 32 and its audio quality was as good as any Bluetooth speaker I've owned. Vocals were crisp, there was a good amount of bass and the sound was so loud that it filled half of our large office. Best of all, you can connect your phone or tablet to the Envy 32 AiO and use its speakers to play music, even when the all-in-one is powered off.

Under those speakers is a low-profile wooden base with a built-in Qi charger for powering your smartphone or other peripherals. The back of the all-in-one is made of a resin that feels less cheap than regular plastic. Just above the display is a pop-up camera that you can hide by pushing it down so that it's flush with the top bezel. This protects you from snooping eyes when you're not on a video call.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The Envy 32 AiO isn't the most flexible device but it will tilt from -5 to 25 degrees. At 30 pounds, the Envy 32 is one hefty PC, but this is a stationary machine designed to stay on your desk.

HP Envy 32 AiO ports

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The Envy 32 has all the ports you'll need for connecting peripherals and external drives. On the back of the Envy 32 are an HDMI in/out input, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB 3.1 Type-A inputs and a USB Type-C input. On the right side is a USB 3.1 Type-A port and a headphone/mic jack.

HP Envy 32 AiO display

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The Envy 32's 31.5-inch, 4K IPS display is stunning. When I watched a trailer for Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker, colors were richly saturated and the picture looked exceptionally detailed. The panel is also extremely bright, and I had no problems with reflection even with our office's hanging lights shining directly on the glossy panel. I also like how thin the bezels are.

The panel supports the HDR 600 standard, which means black levels are extremely dark black levels, low latency and up to 600 nits of brightness. HP claims the Envy 32 covers 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. We wouldn't be surprised if that's accurate, although we haven't tested it ourselves.

HP Envy 32 AiO specs

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

You wouldn't guess that such a regal looking device was such a beast on the inside. Seriously, the Envy 32 is one powerful monster.

You can trick the Envy 32 out with up to a 9th Gen Core i7-9700H processor, up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. With those components, you shouldn't have any problems running the most demanding programs, whether you're crunching numbers are rendering video.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

We were even more surprised to discover that the Envy 32 can be equipped with up to a GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU. That effectively turns the Envy 32 into a full-on gaming rig, although the display doesn't have a high refresh rate.

Outlook

The Envy 32 AiO is an awesome PC. I already have one set up on my desk at work to review and really enjoy its beautiful display and blistering performance. On top of that, the Envy 32 is one of the most attractive All-in-One PCs we've ever seen. At the same time, its design is practical, with an integrated Qi wireless charging pad and booming speakers. We'll have a full review of the Envy 32 AiO in the coming weeks, but my initial impressions are very positive.