Dell Latitude 7410 review

The Dell Latitude 7410 is a serious contender in the business realm with its powerful performance, host of security features and good battery life in a super-light chassis.

Every so often in life, you get a hold of a laptop and start running it through its paces and, as you do, a soft melody, or in this case Sisquo’s "Thong Song" started playing in my head as I fell for the Dell Latitude 7410 ($1,579 starting, $2,678 as reviewed).

It got to the point where I have rewritten the lyrics “Ooo that display is scandalous playing 4k videos that impress, all night long, let me see your specsssssss” I’m still working on it but, seriously let's dive into the Dell Latitude 7410 because there’s almost nothing to dislike.

The Dell Latitude 7410 4K ($1,579 starting, $2,678 as reviewed) is the business laptops desktop replacement workstation that convinced me to put my current laptop/ and desktop combo into sleep mode. Capable of acting as both a portable notebook and a powerful stay-at-home solution, the Latitude 7410 helped me create a more efficient workflow.

Dell Latitude 7410 4K pricing and configurations

The base model Latitude 7410 costs $1,579 and comes with a 10th Gen 1.6-GHz Intel Core i5-10310U processor, 8GB of RAM, a 128GBM.2 128GB PCIe NVMe Class 35 Solid State Drive and Intel UHD Graphics.

Our review model costs $2,678 and comes with a 10th Gen 1.8-GHz Intel Core i7-10610U CPU (vPro Capable) with Intel UHD Graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Class 40 SSD.

Dell Latitude 7410 design

Svelte, with luscious curvy rounded corners that are pleasing to the eye, the brushed aluminum casing not only looks good, but is pleasing to the touch and feels solidly built. It actually looks and feels smaller than it is.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

When you open the lid, your eyes are met by the centered touchpad and Chiclet keyboard above it. The keyboard and touchpad are encased by smooth brushed aluminium and you’ll immediately notice the silver Dell logo at the bottom of the bezel.

You’ll find the webcam (with privacy shutter) and the proximity sensor to the right of it in the top bezel. Just beyond the keyboard are two well-built hinges that secure the 4K display to the unit. If you run your finger along the bezel, you will notice that it has a silicone coating, which feels nice but also ensures quiet closing while offering up some display cushioning.

Measuring just 12.7 x 8.2 x 0.8 inches and weighing 2.9 pounds, the Dell 7410 is slightly heavier than its top competitor, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 8th Gen (2.4 pounds and 12.7 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches). The HP Elite Dragonfly comes in at as the middleweight of the group, at 2.5 pounds and 11.9 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches, while the Asus Expert Book B9450 rounds out our group at a minuscule 2.2 pounds, 12.6 x 8 x 0.6 inches.

Dell Latitude 7410 security

Securing your documents, files, and content is obviously very important, and Dell has got you covered using facial recognition in combination with Windows Hello software to ensure that you’re protected.

The IR webcam and proximity sensors help by sensing when you have gotten up and walked away. The sensors lock your screen and put your system into sleep mode until you return. When you return, the sensors alert the system, scans your face and back to work you go.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

As a side note, I used the Dell Latitude 7410 in my backyard one night and, despite it being fairly dark, the laptop still recognized my face and opened up for me with no problem, thank you IR.

There’s also a wedge lock and a camera shutter. Just remember to open the shutter before you restart so that your face can be scanned. If not, you will have to use the pin number you created during the facial recognition and password set up.

Dell Latitude 7410 ports

The Dell Latitude 7410 has all the right ports .

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

On the right, you’ll find a 3.5 headphone jack, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports (the USB port that’s closest to the rear is also capable of powershare), and a wedge lock. On the left, there is a microSD card slot, a pair of Thunderbolt 3 ports and an HDMI 2.0 port.

Dell Latitude 7410 display

The Dell Latitudes' 14-inch, 4K anti-glare display is an office workhorse and content creators' dream. I never had any issues viewing this screen whether I was outdoors or indoors under normal lighting conditions.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Watching the No Time To Die James Bond Trailer, the beads of sweat on Daniel Craig’s head were as crisp and clear as his steely blue eyes. When I watched Gemini Man, Will Smith was positioned in a verdant green field of grass dotted by beautiful flowers that were stunningly saturated. A close up of Will Smith’s face, revealed a number of blackheads on his nose.

We measured the color reproduction of the Dell Latitude 7410 and it scored 118% of the sRGB color gamut , just outdoing the Dragonfly (117%) and the ExpertBook (117%). However, it was just short of the 120% average and the ThinkPad X1 Carbon’s 135%.

The Latitude 7410’s display averages 402 nits of brightness , which is brighter than the 368-nit average as well as the Dragonfly (373 nits) and ExpertBook (302 nits). However, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon leaves everyone behind with a ridiculous (498 nits)

Dell claims the low blue light emission of their display helps keep eyes from getting tired and, I must say, it works really well. I spent a 16-hour workday in front of it and not once did my eyes feel the tiredness or strain they’ve felt with some other displays.

Dell Latitude 7410 audio

The Dell Latitude 7410 is equipped with Dell Optimizer’s Intelligent Audio software, which will automatically tune your system by adjusting background noise, managing speech volume, and refining the overall sound experience.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The speakers are located under the front edge of the chassis, which kind of concerned me. However, these front-facing speakers are surprisingly loud, filling my studio apartment with clear audio as I listened to my Friday Old School Hip-Hop throwdown.

Snoop Dogg's "Drop It Like It’s Hot" was loud and clear, with nice mid-range, clean highs, and a tiny bit of bass depth now and then. As we chair dance battled to Missy Elliots "Get Ur Freak On," my significant other remarked on how surprisingly loud and clear the sound the Latitude 7410 produced even with our air conditioner on full blast. It’s not a bass-thumping system, but you can get your groove on, watch videos and movies without feeling like your ears are straining to pick up every nuance.

The microphone on the Dell 7410 performed beautifully, allowing for worry-free Zoom and Google Meet . Other video participants picked up my voice with all its timbre excellently, even at a distance of nearly three feet.

Dell Latitude 7410 4K keyboard and touchpad

The Chiclet-style keys on the Dell Latitude 7410 are very clicky and responsive with nice bounciness. I took the 10fastfingers typing test and, even though my hands are large and beastly, I scored 74 words per minute with 100% accuracy, which was a first for me.

The 4.5 x 2.8-inch touchpad is very responsive and accurate when navigating websites or documents. The smooth surface is agile, seamlessly performing Windows 10 gestures , such as two-finger swipes and three-finger taps. The bottom corners give very firm feedback when using either right or left clicks.

Dell Latitude 7410 performance

With a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10610U CPU (with vPro ) with Intel UHD Graphics , 16GB of RAM , and a 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Class 40 SSD , the Dell Latitude 7410 handles all your business document, graphic design, emailing and content creating needs.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

It did well on our synthetic tests, starting with Geekbench 5.0, an overall performance benchmark. The Dell 7410 scored 3,108, outpacing the Dragonfly (3,101, Core i7-8665U CPU)) and the ExpertBook (2,830, Core i7-10510U CPU). The ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Core i7-10610U CPU) led the group scoring 3,913 with the Intel Core i7. However, none of the laptops overcame the 4,080 premium laptop average.

In the Handbrake video editing test, it took the Latitude 7410 22 minutes and 34 seconds to transcode a 4K video to 1080p. It’s slower than the 18:44 average, but it’s still quicker than the Elite Dragonfly (22:23) and the ExpertBook B9450 (28:24). Once again, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon (19:51) leads the group, beating out the Dell Latitude 7410 but not by much.

During the File Transfer test, the Latitude 7410 delivered a transfer rate of 620.6 megabytes per second on our File Transfer test (duplicating 4.97GB of mixed-media files). It’s short of the 686.8 MBps average, but better than the Dragonfly (424.1 MBps, 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD). However, the ExpertBook (771.1 MBps, 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD) and ThinkPad X1 Carbon (997.9 MBps, 512GB SSD) delivered faster speeds.

I was pleasantly surprised that the Latitude’s Intel integrated Graphics GPU held up so well while I edited video in Davinci Resolve 16 . And when we ran the Dirt 3 benchmark in 1080p, the laptop achieved 33 frames per second, matching the ThinkPad X1 Carbon and scoring better than the Dragonfly (31 fps) and the ExpertBook (23 fps). Still, each laptop was well below the 64-fps category average.

Dell Latitude 7410 4K battery life

Our unit scored a very solid 10 hours and 56 mins during our testing. That’s better than the ThinkPad X1 Carbon (10:45) and the 9:21 premium laptop average). The Dragonfly came in at 12:25 and the ExpertBook soared passed everyone with an incredible time 16 :16. The Latitude 7410 comes with a 68Whr battery. With Dell’s Optimizer AI software learning your usage and charging habits, the Latitude 7410 4K adjusts accordingly and learns when to dim the screen or turn off Bluetooth to help save on power. When you connect to power, ExpressCharge Boost will gain a 35% charge in about 20 minutes or up to 80% in an hour.

Dell Latitude 7410 heat

The cooling technology that goes into the Dell Latitude 7410 borrows some NASA tech, using GORE insulation as well as a two-pipe cooling system to help keep systems running optimally. It also uses “adaptive thermal response” to stay cooler on your lap than when on a desk.

We ran a fullscreen HD video for 15 minutes and measured specific spots on the laptop once the time elapsed. The touchpad measured 83 degrees Fahrenheit, which is well below our 95-degree comfort threshold. Between the G and H keys, we measured 91 degrees and we got 102 degrees on the underside, which was the hottest point.

Dell Latitude 7410 webcam

The Latitude’s 720p IR webcam performs better than most webcams due mostly to Dell’s Optimizer software. I immediately noticed a difference in low light performance (it's not perfect, but the best I've tested). In normal daylight, it was extremely clear and took excellent photos and video. The autofocus was very solid and quick, finding my face and following it when I moved around the frame.

Dell Latitude 7410 software and warranty

My biggest pet peeve is bloatware and the Latitude 7410 thankfully comes with none. It’s straight up Windows 10 Pro with the Dell Optimization AI software and just a couple other Dell-branded software meant to enhance the user experience.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Dell Optimizer does a few very intuitive things. For example, Express Response uses built-in AI and Intel Adaptix Technology to learn how you typically use your favorite applications, continuously monitoring, improving and adjusting settings quietly, in the background to enhance your user experience.

Another feature is ExpressSign-in, a PC proximity sensor enabled by Intel Context Sensing Technology to automatically wake your system and log you in via the IR camera and Windows Hello. Lastly, there’s the express charging feature, which is meant to eliminate the stress of a low battery. It learns your day to day charging habits and ensures your battery operates at its full potential. If you can’t charge your system right away, it will subtly adjust settings to preserve resources.

As is normal with Windows 10-based systems, you will find Skype and the Xbox console companion software, and Windows weather app but, that’s it.

The Dell Latitude 7410 comes with a 3-year hardware warranty with onsite/inHome service after remote Diagnosis. See how Dell fared on our annual special reports: Tech Support Showdown and Best and Worst Brands .

Bottom line

The Dell Latitude 7410 is a lightweight 14-inch powerhouse with a beautiful 4K display. At $2,678, It's a do-it-all business laptop and a content creator's friend. Simply put, the notebook works great from the moment you flip it open and it can handle anything you throw at it.

But if you’re looking for something more powerful, you have to consider the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon which outperformed the Latitude on nearly every test. Plus, at $2,123, you even save a few hundred dollars. But as a small business owner, I highly recommend the Latitude 7410 thanks to its above-average performance, long battery life and fully-loaded features. Additionally, there are many configurations, spoiling consumers for choice. Just be warned, the price of the Latitude 7410 can skyrocket as you get to higher trims.

At the end of the day, the Dell Latitude 7410 has me singing Barry White’s "Never Gonna Give You Up."