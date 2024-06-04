Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra hits new low price in short-term Best Buy deal

Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra just launched in January, and it's earned impressive review scores from multiple sites, including our own. If you want to get your hands on this premium flagship phone, now's the best time.

In a fantastic deal, you can snag the top-tier 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra for just $1,169 at Best Buy. At $250 in savings, this is the lowest price we've ever seen for this 512GB unlocked model. And even better news, if you activate the phone through Best Buy, you'll get an extra $100 slashed off — that's $350 in potential savings!

If you're not convinced this is the best phone for you, check out our Galaxy S24 Ultra review. With its almost 17-hour battery life, incredibly vivid display, impressive camera setup, a wide array of compelling AI features, and top-notch performance with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, it earned 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editor's Choice badge from us.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S4 Ultra deal