Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra hits new low price in short-term Best Buy deal
Save $250 on an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra today
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra just launched in January, and it's earned impressive review scores from multiple sites, including our own. If you want to get your hands on this premium flagship phone, now's the best time.
In a fantastic deal, you can snag the top-tier 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra for just $1,169 at Best Buy. At $250 in savings, this is the lowest price we've ever seen for this 512GB unlocked model. And even better news, if you activate the phone through Best Buy, you'll get an extra $100 slashed off — that's $350 in potential savings!
If you're not convinced this is the best phone for you, check out our Galaxy S24 Ultra review. With its almost 17-hour battery life, incredibly vivid display, impressive camera setup, a wide array of compelling AI features, and top-notch performance with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, it earned 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editor's Choice badge from us.
Check out our other best phone deals to see what else is on sale right now before finalizing your phone upgrade decision.
Today's best Samsung Galaxy S4 Ultra deal
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (Unlocked)
Was: $1,419
Now: $1,169 @ Best Buy
Overview:
Save $250 on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra phone, unlocked for activation with certain wireless carriers in the U.S., including AT&T, Boost Mobile, Cricket, H2O Wireless, MetroPCS, Mint Mobile, Simple Mobile, Sprint, T-Mobile, Ultra Mobile, US Cellular, Verizon, and Google Fi. If you activate the phone through Best Buy, you can take an extra $100 off the price for a total of $350 in savings.
Features: 6.8-inch (3120 x 1440) AMOLED 2600-nit 120Hz display, embedded S Pen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM, Adreno 750 graphics, 512GB of storage, 5,000mAh battery with nearly 17-hour battery life, Android 14, Samsung One UI 6.1
Release Date: January 2024
Price history: This is the lowest price for an unlocked Galaxy S24 Ultra, beating the previous lowest price by an extra $50.
Price comparison: Samsung $1,299 | Amazon $1,219
Reviews: In our Galaxy S24 Ultra review, we praised the phone for its powerful performance, impressive battery life of almost 17 hours, enhanced AI capabilities, vivid display, and sharp 200MP camera. We awarded the phone 4.5 out of 5 stars and our coveted Editor's Choice badge for these features.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★★
Buy it if: You want a top-shelf phone that's equally powerful and visually appealing. It boasts a premium display, camera setup, processor, and built-in stylus.
Don't buy it if: You want a smaller phone, or a cheaper phone that has less premium features, like a basic camera setup or a lower-res display. Check out our best phone deals hub to find something that suits you better instead.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.