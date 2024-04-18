How to uninstall apps on iPhone — let's do a little spring cleaning

Need to know how to uninstall apps on iPhone? We'll guide you through it step by step. There's nothing better than keeping your tech all neat and tidy.

If you need some other iPhone tips, like how to fax from iPhone or how to set up a new iPhone, we've got you covered there too.

Otherwise, here's how to uninstall apps on iPhone.

How to uninstall apps on iPhone

Step 1: Go to App Library.

(Image credit: Apple)

Step 2: Touch and hold the app.

Step 3: Click Delete App.

(Image credit: Apple)

Step 4: Tap Delete

It's as easy as that. You can even uninstall apps that shipped with your iPhone, including anything from FaceTime and Calendar to Music and Wallet. If you uninstalled an app by mistake, you can reinstall it from the App Store.

