How to uninstall apps on iPhone — let's do a little spring cleaning

Need to know how to uninstall apps on iPhone? We'll guide you through it step by step. There's nothing better than keeping your tech all neat and tidy.
Step 1: Go to App Library.
Step 2: Touch and hold the app.
Step 3: Click Delete App.
Step 4: Tap Delete
It's as easy as that. You can even uninstall apps that shipped with your iPhone, including anything from FaceTime and Calendar to Music and Wallet. If you uninstalled an app by mistake, you can reinstall it from the App Store.
