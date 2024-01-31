How to fax from iPhone

By Rami Tabari
There's an app for everything, even faxing from iPhone

How to fax from iPhone
(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The last thing that I expected to need to do in 2024 was to fax something. Yet here we are. Thankfully, you can fax from your iPhone. Unfortunately, it's not a built-in feature, so we'll have to guide you through some options if you want to learn how to fax from iPhone.

But if you're full up on tips, just follow along and we'll show you how to fax from iPhone.

How to fax from iPhone

Like we said above, you can't really fax from iPhone, but there are plenty of apps out there that'll let you do so. Let's break some of these down.

Option 1. FAX from iPhone Free: Send Doc -- 4.8 stars with 291.3 K ratings.

Option 2. FAX from iPhone: Fax App -- 4.6 stars with 4.4 K ratings.

Option 3. FAX.PLUS - Receive & Send Fax -- 4.6 stars with 5.4 K ratings.

Option 4. eFax App–Send Fax from iPhone -- 4.7 stars with 24.9 K ratings.

Option 5. iFax App Send Fax from iPhone -- 4.5 stars with 26.5 K ratings.

Keep in mind that many of these services will likely not be free or at least offer a trial period. Just be sure to cancel any subscriptions after you've done your business. Naturally, we recommend trying Option 1 first, considering it has the highest rating with the most reviews.

Happy faxing!

Rami Tabari
Rami Tabari
Editor

Rami Tabari is an Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.