How to fax from iPhone
There's an app for everything, even faxing from iPhone
The last thing that I expected to need to do in 2024 was to fax something. Yet here we are. Thankfully, you can fax from your iPhone. Unfortunately, it's not a built-in feature, so we'll have to guide you through some options if you want to learn how to fax from iPhone.
But if you're full up on tips, just follow along and we'll show you how to fax from iPhone.
How to fax from iPhone
Like we said above, you can't really fax from iPhone, but there are plenty of apps out there that'll let you do so. Let's break some of these down.
Option 1. FAX from iPhone Free: Send Doc -- 4.8 stars with 291.3 K ratings.
Option 2. FAX from iPhone: Fax App -- 4.6 stars with 4.4 K ratings.
Option 3. FAX.PLUS - Receive & Send Fax -- 4.6 stars with 5.4 K ratings.
Option 4. eFax App–Send Fax from iPhone -- 4.7 stars with 24.9 K ratings.
Option 5. iFax App Send Fax from iPhone -- 4.5 stars with 26.5 K ratings.
Keep in mind that many of these services will likely not be free or at least offer a trial period. Just be sure to cancel any subscriptions after you've done your business. Naturally, we recommend trying Option 1 first, considering it has the highest rating with the most reviews.
Happy faxing!
