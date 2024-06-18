Why wait for Prime Day? Unlocked Google Pixel 8 Pro just hit a new all-time low price

If you've been waiting for Amazon Prime Day deals to upgrade your phone, you can stop waiting. Google's high-end Pixel 8 Pro boasts a fantastic camera array, a beautiful display, and stellar performance capabilities, and it can be yours for just $749 at many major retailers.

You can grab the Google Pixel 8 Pro for just $749 at Amazon, Google, or Best Buy — that's $250 in savings! For that price, you'll get 128GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, Google's Tensor G3 chipset, a 6.7-inch (1344 x 2992) 2400-nit OLED display, a 50-megapixel rear camera array, and a 10.5-megapixel selfie camera.

If you're not picky about who connects your phone to your carrier, you can save an extra $100 when you buy the Pixel 8 Pro through Best Buy, taking its total price down to a stunning $649.

Check out our other best phone deals for more options if you're not convinced the Pixel 8 Pro is the smartphone for you.

Today's best Google Pixel 8 Pro deal