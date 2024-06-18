Why wait for Prime Day? Unlocked Google Pixel 8 Pro just hit a new all-time low price
Grab an unlocked Pixel 8 Pro for only $749
If you've been waiting for Amazon Prime Day deals to upgrade your phone, you can stop waiting. Google's high-end Pixel 8 Pro boasts a fantastic camera array, a beautiful display, and stellar performance capabilities, and it can be yours for just $749 at many major retailers.
You can grab the Google Pixel 8 Pro for just $749 at Amazon, Google, or Best Buy — that's $250 in savings! For that price, you'll get 128GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, Google's Tensor G3 chipset, a 6.7-inch (1344 x 2992) 2400-nit OLED display, a 50-megapixel rear camera array, and a 10.5-megapixel selfie camera.
If you're not picky about who connects your phone to your carrier, you can save an extra $100 when you buy the Pixel 8 Pro through Best Buy, taking its total price down to a stunning $649.
Check out our other best phone deals for more options if you're not convinced the Pixel 8 Pro is the smartphone for you.
Today's best Google Pixel 8 Pro deal
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Was: $999
Now: $749 at Amazon
Overview:
Lowest price! Save $250 on an unlocked Google Pixel 8 Pro phone with 128GB of storage through Amazon.
Features: 6.7-inch (1344 x 2992) 2400-nit OLED display, Google Tensor G3 chipset, 12GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, Android 14 OS out of the box (and 7 years of updates), typical 5,050 mAh battery with life over 24 hours, 10.5MP front camera, rear camera array with 50MP main camera, 48MP telephoto lens, and 48MP ultra-wide lens
Release date: October 2023
Price history: This is the lowest retail price we've seen for the Google Pixel 8 Pro.
Price comparison: Google $749 | Best Buy $749 ($649 with carrier activation)
Reviews: Laptop Mag hasn't reviewed the Pixel 8 Pro from Google, but our sisters sites have, and the verdict is positive. Reviewer's praise the Pixel 8 Pro for its matte glass design, camera features, and fast charging, as well as the lengthy commitment from Google to provide 7 years of Android and security updates for the phone.
TechRadar: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want a high-end Android phone that can take excellent photos, boasts stellar performance, and lasts longer than a day between charges.
Don't buy it if: You're in need of a simpler phone with only basic features, like calling, texting, and internet browsing. If you're in need of a small upgrade, check out our best phone deals for cheaper options.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.