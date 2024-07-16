This staggering Galaxy S24 Ultra Prime Day deal may get me to ditch my iPhone
It's hard to argue with 25% off on a brand-new smartphone
This Prime Day, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has dropped to its lowest price ever. And it just may be cheap enough to get me to ditch my iPhone 14 Pro. Sure, I don't always upgrade to the latest phone, but if any Android phone could get me to swap platforms, it would have to be the most powerful Android phone.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra isn't a major design change over the S23 Ultra, but upgrades to the processor and camera help keep it at the top of the Android market.
As part of the Prime Day celebrations, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is now available at Amazon for just $974.
Today's best Samsung S24 Ultra deal
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: $1,299 $974 @ Amazon
Overview: Save 25% off the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with 256GB of storage.
Features: 256GB storage, Unlocked Android, 50MP Zoom Camera, Long Battery Life, S Pen, Titanium Violet
Release Date: January 31, 2024
Price History: This is the lowest price for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which initially sold for $1,299.99.
Reviews: In our review, we praised the Galaxy S24 Ultra for its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, enhanced AI capabilities, impressive 200 MP camera, and staggeringly long 17-hour battery life.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You want the top-of-the-line Samsung Android phone with a vivid display, excellent cameras, and full-day battery life.
Don't buy it if: You're on a budget, as even 25% off the Galaxy S24 Ultra is still an expensive phone.
A former lab gremlin for Tom's Guide, Laptop Mag, Tom's Hardware, and Tech Radar; Madeline has escaped the labs to join Laptop Mag as a Staff Writer. With over a decade of experience writing about tech and gaming, she may actually know a thing or two. Sometimes. When she isn't writing about the latest laptops and AI software, Madeline likes to throw herself into the ocean as a PADI scuba diving instructor and underwater photography enthusiast.