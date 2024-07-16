This staggering Galaxy S24 Ultra Prime Day deal may get me to ditch my iPhone

This Prime Day, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has dropped to its lowest price ever. And it just may be cheap enough to get me to ditch my iPhone 14 Pro. Sure, I don't always upgrade to the latest phone, but if any Android phone could get me to swap platforms, it would have to be the most powerful Android phone.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra isn't a major design change over the S23 Ultra, but upgrades to the processor and camera help keep it at the top of the Android market.

As part of the Prime Day celebrations, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is now available at Amazon for just $974.

Today's best Samsung S24 Ultra deal