Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deal slashes $300 off the foldable ahead of Samsung Galaxy Unpacked

If you've had your eye on Samsung's latest premium foldable, waiting for it to drop in price, that time's finally here. Right now, you can snag the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 for only $1,499 at Best Buy—that's $300 in savings!

In addition to its cool folding design, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 packs a lot of power inside with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and looks fantastic with its 7.6-inch 120Hz AMOLED display. This model is also equipped with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

This amazing deal is happening ahead of the now-confirmed Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on January 17 at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET), where we expect to see the Galaxy S24 series officially revealed. If you need a new phone and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 isn't your style, it might be worth waiting to see if the Galaxy S24 lineup is more up your alley before upgrading.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deal