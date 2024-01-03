Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deal slashes $300 off the foldable ahead of Samsung Galaxy Unpacked
Save $300 off Samsung's popular foldable: the Galaxy Z Fold 5
If you've had your eye on Samsung's latest premium foldable, waiting for it to drop in price, that time's finally here. Right now, you can snag the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 for only $1,499 at Best Buy—that's $300 in savings!
In addition to its cool folding design, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 packs a lot of power inside with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and looks fantastic with its 7.6-inch 120Hz AMOLED display. This model is also equipped with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
This amazing deal is happening ahead of the now-confirmed Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on January 17 at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET), where we expect to see the Galaxy S24 series officially revealed. If you need a new phone and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 isn't your style, it might be worth waiting to see if the Galaxy S24 lineup is more up your alley before upgrading.
Today's best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deal
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5:
Was:
$1,799
Now: $1,499 @ Best Buy
Overview: Save $300 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 now at Best Buy.
Features: 7.6-inch (2176 x 1812) AMOLED 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor (3.36 GHz), 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, 10MP front-facing camera, 50MP rear-facing camera, 4400 mAh battery
Release date: Aug. 2023
Price history: The Galaxy Z Fold 5 dropped to $1,299 for Black Friday 2023, but otherwise, this $1,499 sale price is typically the lowest you'll see this folding smartphone.
Price check: Samsung $1,799 | Amazon $1,499
Reviews: In our hands-on review of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5, we noted its slimmer design with a less noticeable display crease and impressive multitasking and processing power with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. Other reviewers praise the Z Fold 5 for its improved battery life and top-tier camera setup.
Tech Radar: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want to try out a foldable phone, and you're looking for one of the best options. Or, if you want to upgrade your current foldable and get a great deal.
Don't buy it if: You think foldable phones are gimmicky or just not your style. If you want a premium, non-folding phone, check out Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra for $1,199 at Best Buy (or hold out for the Galaxy S24 series).
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.