Samsung's January Unpacked date confirmed — how to save $50 on next-gen Galaxy devices

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked invites just went out confirming that the hotly anticipated event will kick off on January 17 at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET). The Korean-based tech giant also announced that fans can sign up to pre-order the next-gen Galaxy devices right now.

If there's any chance that you'll be interested in the latest and greatest from Samsung it's worth jumping on this deal as there is no commitment and it gives you an instant $50 discount on any purchase on top of any additional discounts available once the new products are official.

How to pre-order the next Galaxy devices

Samsung fans may now sign up for Reserve on the Shop Samsung App or Samsung.com, which, as implied, lets early adopters reserve Samsung's next-gen Galaxy devices.

As a thank you for signing up, you'll be eligible to receive the following offers:

These U.S. Reserve offers will be available from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16. You'll be able to redeem your credit once you pre-order. Additional savings are available to students, military personnel, first responders, and corporate partner employees.

According to leaks, we expect to see the Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra.