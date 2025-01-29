Galaxy S25 Ultra preorder deal: Stack up to a $900 trade-in with a free storage upgrade and $80 in Samsung credit

It's a Samsung tradition to have amazing launch deals for new Galaxy phones, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra is no exception. Right now, if you pre-order your phone via Samsung, you can save up to $900 with a trade-in, and you get a free storage upgrade, along with an instant $80 Samsung credit.

If your trade-in qualifies for the maximum discount, you can score the 512GB Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra for just $399. Again, that's a massive $1,020 savings and a terrific deal if you can max out the trade-in offer. The deal applies to all seven colorways, among them the three Samsung-exclusive colors.

The Samsung savings stack up as you move through your choices. To start, select the 512GB capacity, which gives you double the memory for the same price as the baseline 256GB model. That free storage upgrade saves you $120.

Then move on to trade-in and select your phone. Samsung currently offers enhanced trade-in values, which means you can get up to $900. The maximum value goes to Samsung's latest flagship phones, specifically the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy S24 Ultra, or Galaxy Z Fold 5. From there, the values scale based on the phone's age. For example, the Galaxy S23 Ultra garners $750. And so on. To qualify, the device must turn on, and the screen must work normally, with no cracks on the body (front and back) or camera lenses; the device is factory reset, with activation locks removed; the phone's charging port works, and its battery holds a charge. Oh, and the device can't be on a banned list.

Finally, you also earn yourself an instant $80 Samsung credit, which can be applied to Samsung accessories or devices during the checkout process.

The new Galaxy S25 Ultra ships on February 7. From its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor to its integrated Galaxy and Google Gemini AI, this phone is all about using AI to make your everyday tasks run smoothly. The Ultra model stands out for its excellent quad-camera array, including a 3X telephoto lens. And it includes Samsung's handy S Pen Stylus for jotting notes on your screen.

This Galaxy S25 pre-order deal is one of the best we've seen yet. And it's one of the best phone deals we've seen in January 2025.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra deal

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: was $1,419 now $399 at Samsung The new Galaxy S25 Ultra is a powerful AI phone that represents Samsung's most advanced technology yet. AI is at the heart of this phone's DNA, whether you're using features like Circle to Search, Call Transcript, or Writing Assist, or you're using the tightly integrated Google Gemini AI. Features: 6.8-inch (3120x 1440) 120Hz Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 8-core processor, 12GB RAM (up to 16GB), 256GB of storage (up to 1TB), a quad rear AF camera (200MP wide, 50MP wide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 50MP tele 12MP ultrawide) 12MP front camera, 5000 mAh battery, Samsung One U1 7, Android 15 OS. Release Date: February 7 Price history: If you trade in a Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Galaxy Z Fold 6 and get the highest value of $900, you'd get the 512GB Galaxy S25 Ultra for its lowest ever price of $399. Price comparison: Amazon $1,299 plus $200 gift card | Best Buy $1,299 plus $200 gift card Reviews: Full reviews are still pending, but early reports are extremely positive. Sister publication Tom's Guide did an early hands-on report and notes "the Galaxy S25 Ultra looks like the big-screen AI phone to beat." Buy it if: You want the latest table-setting flagship phone with integrated AI features plus a stylus and excellent quad-camera array with 3X optical zoom. Don't buy it if: You don't want a flagship phone with excellent cameras, stylus, or AI.