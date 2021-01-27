Xbox Series X supply update — This is when it'll get easier to buy

Microsoft released its earnings report for its latest fiscal quarter, stating that the high demand of the Xbox Series X and Series S had "significantly exceeded supply," and not to expect more until its next financial quarter.



As seen on the transcript of Microsoft's meeting, CFO Amy Hood stated that Microsoft expects "continued strong engagement on the Xbox platform and significant demand for the Xbox Series X and S that will still be constrained by supply."



This outlook is for the end of Microsoft's financial quarter, which is on March 31. April is now looking more likely for when more Xbox Series X and Series S consoles will be in supply.

The report also gave us insight as to how well Microsoft's gaming side did; the launch of the Xbox Series X and Series S was the "most successful in our history, with the most devices ever sold in a launch month."



It also shed light on Xbox Game Pass, which now has 18 million subscribers. The transcript mentioned Microsoft will be properly rolling out its cloud gaming service to iOS devices and Windows 10 PCs over the next few months.



It comes as no surprise that scalpers have caused plenty of problems for those scouring the web to nab a console. Until you get a chance at buying one, check to see if you're more inclined to get an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S by reading our reviews.