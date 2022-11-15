You can now get $50 off the Xbox Series S in this epic Black Friday console deal

The Xbox Series S is $50 off (opens in new tab) at Adorama right now in a huge Black Friday gaming deal that is sure to sell out fast! At $249, this is an incredibly low price to get into current-gen gaming. Typically we've only ever seen discounts on a bundled offer, so getting the console alone for $50 off is a steal.

The deal is available until supplies run out, so if you've been in the market for an Xbox Series S, this is the time to buy as we still rarely see it in stock, let alone discounted.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Xbox Series S: $299 $249 @ Adorama (opens in new tab)

Pick up the console and a controller for a great price. This next-gen system is optimized for 1440p gaming and lightning-fast load times in a small, compact design. We recommend you grab it while it's still in stock.

Microsoft’s low-cost disc-free alternative of the Xbox Series X packs a 3.6-GHz AMD Zen 2-based processor with 10GB of RAM, a 4-teraflop AMD RDNA 2 GPU with 20 compute units, and 512GB of storage.

I wrote about how much I love my Xbox Series S after one year with the console , and if you enjoy older games you can follow his guide on transforming it into one of the best emulators you can get.

So, what are you waiting for? This is the perfect time to snag a Series S for the lowest price we've ever seen. Don't wait!