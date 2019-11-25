Trending

Wow! The new MacBook Air is just $799 for Black Friday

The newest MacBook Air is $300 off

Black Friday deals are falling from the sky, and this one gets you the 2019 Apple MacBook Air for $799. For $300 off, the 2019 MacBook Air comes with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and comes in Space Gray.

2019 MacBook Air: was $1,099, now $799 @ Amazon
In our Apple MacBook Air (2019) review, we gave the laptop credit for its crisp, high-res screen, strong speakers and elegant design. 

Its 13-inch, 2560 x 1600 display nailed a straight 100% of the sRGB spectrum and produced 343 nits of brightness, which is decently bright. We listened to Billy Eilish's "Bad Guy" and noted accurate vocals, crisp snapping and sturdy bass. While the Space Gray design is fine, we did like the Gold version much better.

