Wow! Google Pixel Slate drops to just $510 in early Cyber Monday deal

The Google Pixel Slate is among the best 2-in-1 PCs to buy, and right now you can save up to $290 on this capable iPad Pro alternative.

Thanks to Cyber Monday deals, you can get Google Pixel Slate with Core m3 CPU for $510 at Amazon. Normally $799, that's a $289 discount and one of the best prices we've seen for tablets in Cyber Monday deals.

Google Pixel Slate (Core m3): was $799 now $510 @ Amazon

The Pixel Slate has an elegant design, sharp screen, and a comfortable keyboard (sold separately). It also lasts 10 hours on a charge. This base model packs a 12.3-inch (3000 x 2000) display, a Core m3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB SSD. View Deal

In our Google Pixel Slate review, we were taken by its elegant design, sharp, colorful screen and comfy keyboard. We also enjoyed its high-quality audio and 10-hour battery life.

The Pixel Slate has an anodized aluminum chassis and a midnight blue finish, which translates to an incredibly attractive design.

This flexible Chrome OS tablet gives you the option to play games on Stadia and also run Android apps. You can also pair it with an optional keyboard or stylus pen (sold separately) for all of your productivity and creativity needs.

At 1.6 pounds and 0.3 inches thick, the Pixel Slate is a highly mobile device suited to your everyday needs. Like all Pixel Slate deals, quantities are moving fast, so grab one while you still can.

Black Friday may be over, but Cyber Monday deals have just started to roll in. Make sure to bookmark our Best Cyber Monday deals hub to stay updated on all the best sales this holiday season.