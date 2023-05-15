Why wait for Memorial Day? Save up to $800 on Samsung The Frame QLED TV now

The artfully designed Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV is heavily discounted this week. During the Discover Samsung Event (opens in new tab) save up to $800 on the TV that turns any room into an art exhibit. Prices start at $899 for the 43-inch The Frame TV (opens in new tab).

Right now, you can get the 65-inch Samsung The Frame QLED TV for $1,699 (opens in new tab). It normally retails for $1,999, so that's $300 in savings. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for this popular Samsung TV. If you don't want to wait until Memorial Day, it's one of the best TV deals you can snag today.

(opens in new tab) Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV: up to $800 off @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

The Discover Samsung Event knocks up to $800 off Samsung The Frame QLED 4K Smart TVs. Prices start at $899 and range from 43" to 85". When you're not watching, this stunning display's Art Mode transforms into a beautiful work of art and conversation piece. Artfully designed to sit flush against the wall and look like framed painting or photo, The Frame accents any décor. For $150 more, the Frame’s bezel may be customized to match your room's style and color.

As an alternative, the 55-inch Samsung The Frame QLED TV is on down to $1,399 (opens in new tab) ($100 off). The largest discount goes to the 75 and 85-inch The Frame TVs — now $2,199 (opens in new tab) and $3,499 (opens in new tab), respectively.

Samsung's The Frame QLED TV doubles as a work of art when you're not watching your movies, shows or gaming. Thin and sleek, it sits flush against the wall which makes it look like a framed painting or photo. You may also upload family portraits and other memorable moments to The Frame from your phone or USB flash drive. What's more, the TV's auto rotating wall mount sets The Frame to horizontal or vertical mode.

One of the best offerings from Samsung's QLED TV line, The Frame features Quantum Dot technology for 100% color volume. This state-of-the art TV technology employs a billion colors for an accurate viewing experience.

We didn't test it, however, Samsung The Frame reviews from customers average 4.3 out of 5-stars. Happy buyers like the TV's Art mode with multiview and eco-friendly solar-powered remote. Others praise its excellent picture quality, crystal clear clarity and great sound.

Samsung's The Frame QLED TV adds a touch of art to any room and provides an immersive viewing experience. Now up to $800 off, it's a worthy splurge if you want to watch movies,TV shows, sports or get some gaming on a stunning 4K QLED display.

This Discover Samsung Event deal ends May 21.