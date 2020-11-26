Whoa! 14-inch Gateway Core i5 laptop is just $399 in Black Friday Walmart deal

If you're looking for the best Black Friday deals, check out the Gateway Ultra Slim notebook exclusively at Walmart for under $400. With a Intel iCore 5 processor, a 14.1 inch FHD display, 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD for only $399.

Usually retailing at $699, this Black Friday deal saves you a whopping 57% with more holiday shopping to get done, that $300 savings is money you can put towards anything your heart desires.

Gateway 14.1" FHD Ultra Slim Notebook: was $699 now $399

Solid specs (Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM, 256 SSD) a crystal clear 14.1 FHD display, 10 hours battery life, and super budget-friendly price make this Gateway Ultra Slim notebook a great deal you shouldn't overlook.

With a crystal clear 14.1 FHD display, 10 hours of battery life, an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD, this entry-level Gateway Ultra Slim notebook is a solid performer for classwork, web surfing and viewing movies. With support for THX sound, while using a headset that supports THX or surround sound speakers, you get the added bonus of quality audio.

The Gateway also comes with a fingerprint scanner that works with Windows Hello to provide extra security for when you step away. It's lightweight, at 3.5 pounds, and sleek, measuring 13.1 x 8.9 x 0.8 inches. You will find one HDMI port, 2 USB-Type A 3.0 ports, and 1 USB-C port as well as a Micro SD card reader port.

With a color selection of green, black, blue and rose gold to choose from, you not only get a solid little laptop, but you also get a stylish one as well. With the $300 you've saved purchasing this Gateway 14.1 Ultra Slim, you can snag a nice travel case for it as well as some other cool peripherals.