Where to pre-order Apple's new iPad 9 and iPad mini 6 tablets

If you want to know where to order Apple's new iPad 9 and iPad mini 6 tabs, you've come to the right place. The pre-order gates are now open for the iPad 9 and iPad mini 6 at several retailers — and we're listing them here.

Pricing for the Apple iPad 9 and iPad mini 6 start from $299 to $499, respectively. They improve upon their predecessors with faster performance, double the storage, enhanced cameras and better battery life.

The Apple iPad 9 is 20% faster than last year's iPad 8 and comes with double the storage. It features a 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, and built in stereo speakers. Integrated into its design are an 8MP wide angle rear camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front.

"iPad has never been more essential for working, learning, and communicating, and we’re excited to bring one of the biggest updates ever to our most popular iPad," Apple senior vice president of worldwide marketing, Greg Joswiak said in a statement Tuesday.

Small yet mighty, the new iPad mini 6 aims to be a worthy successor to the 2019 iPad mini 5. Firstly, it flaunts a larger and brighter 8.3-inch 2266 x 1488-pixel resolution touch screen with 500 nits of brightness. This is a significant bump up over the iPad mini 5's 7.9-inch display at 490 nits.

Apple's 6-core A15 Bionic chip powers the iPad 6 mini alongside 5-core graphics. This translates to faster performance and smoother gaming over its predecessor. Rounding out its specs are a 12MP ultra front camera and a 12MP wide back camera with True Tone flash for better low light image capturing.

Both the iPad 9 and iPad mini 6 feature Touch ID and Apple Pay offers secure payments. What's more, the iPad 9 and iPad mini 6 run on the latest Apple PadOS 15 software with a redesigned user interface. This includes new home screen widgets, new keyboard shortcut and multitasking menus, a new App Library and more.

If you want to be among the first to own Apple's latest iPad release, here's where to pre-order the new Apple iPad 9 and iPad mini 6.

