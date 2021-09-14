Apple iPad 9th Gen and iPad Mini 6 announced: Is it worth upgrading?

The Apple Event just unveiled the Apple iPad 9th Gen and iPad Mini 6.

Starts at $329, 64GB. Schools start at $299. You can order today, and it'll be available next week.

Apple iPad 9th Gen

It's packed with the A13 Bionic, taking from the previous iPhones. It's 3 times faster than the best selling Chromebook. It's 20% faster than the previous generation. The rear camera now has improved auto-focus and low light. 12MP Ultra Wide camera with 122 degree field of view. It also comes with Center Stage, which automatically adjusts the frame of the camera during FaceTime and video calls in Zoom. This iPad comes with a new thin and light keyboard, supports the first-gen Apple Pencil. Of course, this comes with iPadOS 15, which includes widgets, a new multi-tasking.

Apple iPad Mini 6

iPad Mini 6 is also officially coming, which will also come with iPadOS 15, a full redesign that focuses on the display and its light weight. You can get it in gold, pink, black and silver. It features an 8.3-inch display that emits 500 nits of brightness. It comes with Touch ID at the top of the iPad. This iPad is packed with a 40% faster CPU (unknown). Comes with a USB Type-C port. You'll also be able to use 5G connections with the iPad Mini. As for the cameras and audio, you'll now get a 12MP rear cam and true tone flash, while the front features a 12MP Ultra Wide Camera that also supports Center Stage. The new speaker system features a landscape audio profile. iPad Mini 6 supports the 2nd Gen Apple Pencil, and it's able to magnetically attach to it. Starts at $499. Order today, available next week.

Developing...