We love these 1More noise cancelling headphones and they're only $80 on Black Friday

Black Friday headphones deals are everywhere and it's only Wednesday, so you'd better get ready to have your wallet attacked with savings. In this case, 1MORE has taken $20 off of the SonoFlow Wireless ANC Headphones (opens in new tab), which was already one of the best cheap wireless headphones out there.

These 1MORE SonoFlow wireless ANC headphones are typically $100, so if you were on the lookout for a budget headset, consider heading over to 1MORE (opens in new tab) to save an additional $20 on top of its already low base price.

One of our favorite cheap noise cancelling headphones is being made even less expensive through this Black Friday deal. If you like the sound of using ANC for 50 hours before changing and 40mm dynamic drivers with diamond-like-carbon composite diaphragm, this is the headset for you.

These 1MORE SonoFlow headphones are listed as one of our best cheap wireless headphones, and that's before the additional $20 taken off of the base price. Considering $100 is already pretty cheap for solid noise-cancelling headphones, this deal is pretty remarkable.

We were really impressed by the SonoFlow's staggering 50 hours of battery life with ANC on. Turn ANC off and that number jumps up to 70 hours, which stands out in its price category.

We found that the wired mode was abysmal and the ambient listening could be a lot better. Otherwise, this great pair of headphones offers a gorgeous exterior, solid ANC, Bluetooth multipoint and lively soundstage with customizable settings.