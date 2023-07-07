Save 50% on Walmart Plus and shop Prime Day alternative deals starting July 10

Walmart Plus Week continues to slash 50% off Walmart Plus Memberships through July 13. Yes, you read that right. For a limited time, you can get a 12-month Walmart Plus membership for just $49. Normally, you'd expect to pay $100 for an annual Walmart Plus membership, so that's $50 in savings.

And the savings don't stop there. Walmart Plus members can shop limited-time Prime Day alternative deals on Monday, July 10 at Get Walmart Plus for half price and shop Prime Day alternative deals starting Monday, July 10 at 12 p.m. ET. That's one day before Amazon's Prime Day 2023 kick-off scheduled for July 11-12.

If you're looking for a capable budget laptop, the HP Laptop 15 for just $199 is one Walmart Plus Week deal to snap up. It usually costs $349 so that's $150 off and the lowest price we've seen it drop to in a while. In fact, it's one of the best laptop deals you can get before Prime Day.

The HP Laptop 15-dw1783wm has a 15.6-inch HD (366 x 768) 250-nit display, 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5030 CPU, 4-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and Intel UHD graphics 605. It's outfitted with a 128GB M.2 SSD for storage — something you don't often see on budget range laptops. If you need more wiggle room, there's a multi-format SD media card reader on board for expansion.

Although we didn't test it, HP Laptop 15 reviews rate it 4.5 out of 5 stars. Satisfied Walmart customers say the laptop is surprisingly fast, travel-friendly and provides long battery life. Others praise the laptop's good amount of ports and built-in memory card slot.

At just under $200 it's one of the best laptops for students or anyone else who wants a basic personal computer.

In another standout deal, Walmart offers the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus for just $49 ($64 off). Released in 2020, the Galaxy Buds Plus are still among the best wireless earbuds to buy.

Sign up for Walmart Plus for a fraction of the price and get first dibs on Walmart Plus Week's jaw-dropping deals before they sell out. See more of Walmart's upcoming Prime Day rivaling deals below.

Walmart Plus Week deals

Walmart Plus membership benefits

Having a Walmart Plus membership reaps you a host of benefits. One of them being early access to the retailer's hottest deals during big sales events like Walmart Plus Week and Black Friday.

Walmart Plus members also get a Paramount Plus Essential for free (valued at $4.99/month). Paramount Plus includes access to thousands of TV shows and movies, NFL on CBS live, top soccer games, limited ads, CBSN 24/7 live news, and more.

Another benefit of having Walmart Plus is access to Scan & Go within the Walmart app. As a member, you can avoid long lines and experience fast and easy contactless shopping.

Is Walmart Plus worth it?

Walmart Plus offers enticing membership perks to help you save money and time in the long run. If you primarily shop online for essentials and groceries, you'll benefit from unlimited free same day delivery options.

With both online and in-store benefits and Scan & Go access, Walmart Plus is a wise choice if you prefer contactless shopping at physical stores.