Walmart Memorial Day sale 2022: Best deals this weekend

Swing over to Walmart's Memorial Day sale to save up to 40% on electronics (opens in new tab). The big box retailer currently offers online and in-store discounts on a range of tech.

Walmart, like just about every other retailer is celebrating Memorial Day by purging their inventory. Now is one of the best times of the year to score great deals on laptops, TVs, gaming, and PC accessories.

For example, you can get the HP Chromebook 11 for just $98 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. Yes, you read that right. That's $127 off its normal price of $225 and one of the best Memorial Day deals you can get today.

Although many budget Chromebooks typically run on Intel or MediaTek chips, this particular laptop is AMD-powered. To be exact, it features an 11.6-inch (1366 x 768) display, AMD A4-9120C dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC flash storage. These specs may seem meager, however — it's all you need for creating docs, browsing the web, and streaming content.

And with Google's lightweight, secure, and power efficient Chrome OS, you'll enjoy near instant startups, peace of mind and long battery life. The HP Chromebook 11 comes with tons of Google Perks like 100GB of Google One cloud storage for 12 months (valued at $23.88) and 3 months of ad-free YouTube Premium (valued at $35.97).

If you want to spend the least amount of money on a portable laptop for basic tasks, the HP Chromebook 11 is worth considering.

That's just one of the standout deals from Walmart's Memorial Day sale. See more of our favorite markdowns below.

Walmart Memorial Day sale 2022

(opens in new tab) HP Chromebook 11: was $225 now $98 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $127 on the HP Chromebook 11 at Walmart. It features an 11.6-inch (1366 x 768) display, 1.6-GHz AMD A4-9120C dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC flash storage. It's a budget-friendly option if you want a basic laptop for creating docs, web browsing and managing emails.

(opens in new tab) Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook PC: was $449 now $249 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Walmart is currently slashing $200 off the 15.6-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook. The laptop in this deal has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS display and runs on a AMD Ryzen 3 3250U dual-core CPU coupled with 4GB of RAM and Radeon graphics. There's 128GB of microSD-expandable eMMC storage on board for your important files. The Gateway Ultra Slim is a solid choice if you're shopping around for a cheaply priced laptop. Walmart also offers the 11.6 inch Gateway Ultra Slim for $149 (opens in new tab) ($50 off).

(opens in new tab) Acer Aspire 5 Laptop: was $499 now $399 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Now $100 off, the Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54-501Z) is one of the best laptops to buy. This machine packs a 14 inch (1920 x 1080) IPS display, a 2.4-GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and 256GB SSD. It's a great value Windows laptop — especially at this price!

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Strix G15 Gaming Laptop: was $1,599 now $1,099 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $500 on the powerful Asus ROG Strix G15 gaming laptop. In our Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition review (opens in new tab), we praise its great overall and gaming performance and excellent 10+ hour battery life. The laptop in this deal has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 3.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU does the heavy graphics lifting.

(opens in new tab) HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset: was $99 now $65 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

With its sleek aluminum frame, memory foam ear cups, and 7.1 Surround Sound, the HyperX Cloud 2 gaming headset is one of the best gaming headsets you can get. It works with PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

(opens in new tab) Acer Predator XB273 Gaming Monitor: was $379 now $339 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

This 27 inch (1920 x 1080) IPS panel with 400 nits of brightness has a 280Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. Port-wise, it supplies you with an HDMI 2.0, Display Port 1.2, and a headphone jack. Nvidia G-SYNC compatible, this monitor elevates gameplay to the next level of smooth.