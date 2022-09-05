Walmart Labor Day sale: Best end of summer deals

Walmart's Labor Day sale is rolling back prices on all things tech. Today's deals offer the lowest prices of the season on many of our favorite gadgets. We're seeing exclusive Walmart discounts on laptops, tablets, monitors, and more.

Among the best-selling Walmart Labor Day deals is the 11-inch Gateway UltraSlim Notebook for just $119 (opens in new tab). That's $80 off its already modest list price of $199. And what's more, it ships with a matching carrying case — something you don't see often. It's also bundled 1 year of Microsoft 365 personal for free (valued at $70 value).

In our Gateway UltraSlim review , we praise the laptop's solid performance, colorful design and decent speakers. The laptop in this deal has a 11.6-inch (1366 x 768) display, 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N4020 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of local storage. These specs may not wow you, however, it's enough oomph for the basics like surfing the internet, streaming and creating docs.

For such a svelte little laptop, the UltraSlim Notebook affords you a decent amount of ports. You get 2 x USB 3.0 ports, 1 x Mini HDMI port and a microSD card reader for storage expansion.

If you're looking for a cheap but good kids laptop or secondary PC for basic use, the Gateway UltraSlim is a budget-friendly choice.

And that's just a sample of today's best Walmart Labor deals. See more of today's top Walmart deals below:

Today's best Walmart deals

Laptops

(opens in new tab) Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook PC: $449 $199 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Walmart's Labor Day sale takes $250 off the 15.6-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook. The laptop in this deal has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS display and runs on a AMD Ryzen 3 3250U dual-core CPU coupled with 4GB of RAM and Radeon graphics. There's 128GB of microSD-expandable eMMC storage on board for your important files. The Gateway Ultra Slim is a solid choice if you're shopping around for a cheaply priced laptop.

(opens in new tab) Acer Swift 3 Laptop: $589 $439 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $150 on the Acer Swift 3 during Walmart's Labor Day sale. This laptop packs a 14-inch 1080p display, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 512GB SSD. The Acer Swift 3 delivers quick and responsive across multitasking and other processor-intensive tasks.

(opens in new tab) HP Stream 14 Laptop: $229 $199 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $30 on the HP Stream during Walmart's Labor Day sale. One of the best laptops to buy in a budget, it's great for browsing the web, streaming and other basic tasks. Powered by Windows 11 in S mode, this HP laptop is optimized for speed and security. It packs a 14-inch HD display, 2.6-GHZ Intel Celeron N4120 quad-core CPU, 4GB RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage.

Tablets

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $229 $179 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the 2022 Galaxy Tab A8 during Walmart's Labor Day sale — its biggest discount yet . If you're looking for a solid iPad alternative, this Samsung tablet is worth considering. It features a 10.5 inch ‎(1920 x 1200) TFT display, ‎2.0-GHz octa-core CPU, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of microSD-expandable storage.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: $529 $368 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $161 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE with this Walmart Labor Day deal. In our Galaxy Tab S7 FE review (opens in new tab), we praise its gorgeous display, premium design and impressive 13+ hour battery life. The tablet in this deal features a 12.4-inch (2560 × 1600) TFT display, 1.8GHz Snapdragon 750G 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus: $849 $479 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

With the best display on any tablet (yes, even better than the iPad Pro), the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus (opens in new tab) is the ultimate slate for consuming content. It ships with an S Pen and supports Samsung's comfortable Book Cover keyboard (optional).

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: $159 $109 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is $50 off at Walmart. Light and portable, it features an 8.7-inch (1340 x 800) TFT touchscreen, 2.3-GHz MediaTek MT8768N 8-core processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of microSD-expandable storage. With its durable metal frame and powerful performance, it's a tablet the whole family can share.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Air 4: $599 $469 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

This Walmart Labor Day deal takes $130 off the 4th generation 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air. The best tablet for most people, it's lightweight, slim, and speedy. With Apple's speedy A14 Bionic chip, the iPad Air delivers excellent performance and good battery life. Amazon (opens in new tab) has it for the same price.

PC & TV Monitors

(opens in new tab) LG UltraGear 27GN750-B Gaming Monitor: $229 $189 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The LG UltraGear is a solid gaming monitor for those who need a 1080p display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It's also AMD FreeSync compatible and features Motion Blur Reduction to ensure smooth gameplay.

(opens in new tab) AOC Agon 31.5" Curved FreeSync Monitor: $429 $219 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $210 on the AOC Agon Curved Monitor (AG322QCX) at Walmart for Labor Day. It features a curved 31.5" screen for superior immersion, QHD resolution, AMD FreeSync, and 144Hz refresh rate.

(opens in new tab) Vizio V-Series 55-inch 4K Smart TV: $428 $368 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Now $60 off, the 55-inch Vizio V-Series Smart TV is at its lowest price yet. It combines 4K pixel resolution with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR 10+ to deliver crystal-clear, sharp imagery in vibrant color and detail. Factory installed smart TV apps like WatchFree+ lets you access hundreds of Live TV and On Demand channels at no cost. Optimized for game consoles, Vizio's own V-Gaming Engine features AMD FreeSync, Auto Game Mode and VRR for enhanced gameplay.

Gaming

(opens in new tab) Razer Power Up Gaming Bundle V2: $79 $40 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $39 on the Razer Power Up Gaming Bundle V2 at Walmart for Labor Day. This bundles includes: Razer Cynosa Lite gaming keyboard, Gigantus V2 Cloth gaming mouse mat, Death Adder Essential gaming mouse and Black Shark V2 X gaming headset.

(opens in new tab) HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset: $99 $69 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $30 on the HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset this Labor Day. With its sleek aluminum frame, memory foam ear cups, and 7.1 Surround Sound, the HyperX Cloud 2 gaming headset is one of the best gaming headsets you can get. It works with PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

(opens in new tab) SteelSeries Level Up Gaming Bundle: $79 $57 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $22 on the SteelSeries Level Up Game Bundle. This bundle includes: a SteelSeries Apex 3 gaming keyboard, Rival 3 gaming mouse and SteelSeries mouse pad.

(opens in new tab) SteelSeries Arctis Prime Gaming Headset: $99 $49 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the SteelSeries Arctis Prime gaming headset. It packs great audio into a comfortable and sleek design. We tested the Arctis Prime (opens in new tab) and found its great gaming and music performance impressive. Own it now for an all time low price.

Printers