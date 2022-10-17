Top deals from Samsung's October fall sale

Samsung's October sale offers excellent sitewide savings for early holiday shoppers. For a limited time, save on Samsung's best devices — smartphones especially.

One standout deal from the sale is the Samsung offers the Galaxy Z Fold 4 for $1,519 (opens in new tab). That's $200 off its $1,919 list price and the Galaxy Z Fold 4's lowest price ever. This is one of the best Samsung deals you can get before Black Friday.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Unlocked: $1,919 $1,519 @ Samsung

Save $200 on an unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. It packs a 6.2-inch HD+ 120Hz display which opens to a 7.6-inch AMOLED panel. Powering the Fold 4 is Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU coupled with 12GB of RAM. It's equipped with a 512GB SSD for storing apps and important files. As an alternative, get the Galaxy Z Fold 4 starting from $719 (opens in new tab) with eligible trade-in. This deal ends Oct. 24.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 builds upon the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with a new camera, display and processor. The new Galaxy Z Fold Z sporta a 50MP main shooter with 12MP ultra-wide and 10MP telephoto lenses. Its specs rundown consists of a 6.2-inch HD+ 120Hz display which opens to a 7.6-inch AMOLED panel at 120Hz.

Powering Samsung's new foldable is Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU coupled with 12GB of RAM. Like the Z Fold 3, it retains the same IPX8 water resistance for everyday peace of mind.

In our hands on Galaxy Z Fold 4 hands-on review, it felt comfortable to hold and its upgraded hinge felt sturdy. Ideal for multi-tasking and getting things done. Open the display and you'll see a taskbar just as you would on any laptop.

One of the best phones for multitaskers, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 lets you launch up to three screens simultaneously and works well with Microsoft Office Suite.

And that's just one of the best deals from Samsung's October fall sale. See more of our favorite discounts below.

Samsung October fall sale deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Tablet: $529 $449 @ Samsung

Save $80 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE at Samsung. In our Galaxy Tab S7 FE review (opens in new tab), we praise its gorgeous display, premium design and impressive 13+ hour battery life. The tablet in this deal features a 12.4-inch (2560 × 1600) TFT display, 1.8GHz Snapdragon 750G 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Unlocked: $1,099 $949 @ Samsung

Save $150 on the 256GB Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 which nets you a free upgrade. It features a 6.7 inch (2640 x 1080) AMOLED 2X display at 120Hz, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Unlocked: $1,299 $1,199 @ Samung

Save $100 on the 256GB model unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. You're getting a free memory upgrade with this deal. This phone packs a 6.8-inch Infinity-O Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. If you want more storage, you can get the 512GB model for $1,249 ($150 off).

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Unlocked: $ 1,049 $999 @ Samsung

(opens in new tab)Save $50 on the 256GB model Galaxy S22 Plus which is basically a free memory upgrade. This Galaxy S22 Plus phone packs a 6.6-inch Infinity-O FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Smartwatch: $379 $339 @ Samsung

Save $40 on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. With built-in GPS and LTE support, the Galaxy Watch 4 keeps you connected with calls and texts on the fly. It sports a sleek and lightweight customizable design to complement your style. What's more, it's feature-packed with wellness functions like advanced sleep tracking, auto workout-tracking, advanced run coaching, real-time ECG monitoring and fall detection.

Samsung Freestyle TV Projector: $899 $799 @ Samsung

Save $100 on The Freestyle, Samsung's portable TV projector. It packs smart TV functionality into a pint size, portable design. Enjoy a screen size of up to 100 inches in 1080p resolution anytime and anywhere.

T350 24-inch LED Monitor: $179 $119 @ Samsung

Save $30 on the Samsung T350 LED monitor. This 24-inch IPS display offers much better viewing angles than the TN panels you'll find in most budget displays. The 1920 x 1080 resolution, HDMI port, Radeon FreeSync support and 4ms response time all make for an impressive package at this price point. Best Buy (opens in new tab) has it for the same price.

Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch Curved Gaming Monitor: $3,49 9 $3,299 @ Samsung

Save $200 on the 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark Curved Gaming Monitor. Samsung's first 55-inch, 4K curved gaming screen has a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response rate. It packs a host of features like can convert from horizontal viewing to vertical viewing mode. Amazon (opens in new tab) offers this same deal and sweetens it with a free $100 Amazon gift card via coupon "FUMUJ854ZGUA" at checkout.

Samsung The Frame 55-Inch QLED 4K Smart TV: $1,499 $1,299 @ Samsung

Save $200 on the Samsung The Frame 55-Inch QLED 4K Smart TV. When you're not watching, this stunning display's Art Mode transforms into a beautiful work of art and conversation piece. Beyond its immersive 55-inch 4K matte display, this TV takes your viewing experience to new heights with QLED technology and crisp 4K clarity. The Frame’s bezel is customizable to match your room's style and color.